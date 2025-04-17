PUPPET SEANCE With Stoph Scheer Comes To Lost Nation Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



PUPPET SEANCE: An Occult Summoning and Also a Variety Show and Also an Advice Show comes to Lost Nation Theater on May 2, 3, & 4, 2025.

LNT Veteran & Jim Henson Company member, Stoph Scheer, and partner Anthony “Ant” Sellitto-Budney (Break-Fast Puppets) join forces for an occurrence of puppetry, chaos, comedy, and spiritualism.

The puppet show for adults features a variety of acts that Stoph and Ant have performed on stages around the country, as well as their unprecedented attempt to make contact with entities from the otherworld and convene with them through puppets.

