PUPPET SÉANCE to be Presented at Lost Nation Theater in May

Stoph Scheer has joined forces with Anthony “Ant” Sellitto-Budney and a profusion of puppets to create PUPPET SÉANCE: An Occult Summoning and Also A Comedy Variety Show and Also An Advice Show. Lost Nation Theater presents the world premiere of this comic cabaret for one weekend only – Friday-Sunday, May 2-4, Montpelier City Hall Arts Center.



Yes! Stoph Scheer is back at Lost Nation Theater! This time in her capacity as master puppeteer & comedian and with friend, fellow master puppeteer (& self-described maniac) Ant Selitto-Budney in tow! In this two-act adventure, Stoph and Ant

perform a variety of routines (and signature schtick) they’ve performed on stages around the country for an unforgettable evening of puppetry, chaos, comedy and spiritualism – culminating in their unprecedented attempt to make contact with entities from the otherworld and convene with them… through Puppets! What could possibly go wrong!



“You never quite know what’s going to happen when you let Stoph Scheer loose on stage in her own works (or when serving as emcee for benefit cabarets). But one thing you absolutely know for sure, - it’s going to be ridiculously entertaining!” - Kim Bent, Lost Nation Theater Founding Artistic Director



As part of this never-before-seen show, Stoph and Ant will solicit questions from the audience before the show and during intermission, which folks might need advice about. In Act 2, they’ll seek to summon spirits from the otherworld who will (we hope) possess a puppet ~ and provide the answers we seek in these troubled times!



You are cordially summoned to the summoning for laughter, connection & questioning!

(And in case you’re wondering, it’s not for kids)



PUPPET SÉANCE features Kings and Wizards, capital punishment, Super Mario Bros and, psychedelia and spiritualism, all culminating in an attempt to contact an entity from another dimension, and lots of laughs.



“While taking photos at Lost Nation recently, I realized how full circle it is to perform my first full length show with puppets I made myself, right here at Lost Nation. Kim Bent is why I can be called a Master Puppeteer – he helped me get into my puppetry graduate masters program with a glowing letter of recommendation!” – Stoph Scheer



At LNT, Stoph & Ant’s work is further enhanced sound engineering from Andrew Vachon, lighting by SJB Lighting Design, and an otherworldly stage treatment by Kim Bent. Producing Artistic Director Kathleen Keenan adds “ on top of that, the up-close & personal nature of our theater makes for the perfect space to experience this show!”

