Northern Stage Presents MUD SEASON MYSTERY: THE LODGER

This spring, Northern Stage will present Mud Season Mystery: The Lodger, a witty new adaptation of the classic mystery, created for Zoom and performed live each night.

Closing out Northern Stage's 2020-21 season, Mud Season Mystery: The Lodger will be performed live on Zoom starting April 14 through May 2, 2021. The performance schedule is Tuesday (beginning 4/20) and Wednesday at 7:30 PM, Thursday at 2:00 and 7:30 PM, Friday at 7:30 PM, Saturday at 2:00 and 7:30 PM, and Sunday at 5 PM.

A lodger arrives at a ramshackle London boarding house as news of a murderer sweeps through town. He fits the description- but is he guilty? And can we trust our instincts? Grab your friends and join Ronnie, an obsessive mystery fan and your host, as Ronnie leads you on a journey through this tantalizing tale and your own expectations. The Lodger, adapted by Brenda Withers (Jordan), uses suspenseful storytelling to engage the audience in a live, interactive, communal experience guaranteed to entertain and provoke.

Northern Stage's BOLD Associate Artistic Director Jess Chayes will direct. According to Chayes, "The Lodger will be as close as we've been able to come to live theater since this fall. Five actors will be performing live from their homes eight shows a week for intimate zoom audiences, who will have a chance to participate and share their theories as the mystery unfolds. As mud season starts in the Upper Valley and winter comes to an end, we hope folks will gather together to enjoy this irresistible story."

The remaining creative team and cast will be announced shortly.

Tickets for The Lodger are $29, with a maximum of 40 participants per performance. Private group parties are encouraged: Get the best price by assembling your friends, family, or co-workers near and far to participate in this uniquely interactive activity like nothing Northern Stage has done before. Group rates are $15 per person, with a minimum of 10 people. 40 people are needed for a private party. For tickets, visit northernstage.org, or call the Box Office directly at 802-296-7000.