Moira Smiley and The Rhizome String Quartet To Introduce 'The Rhizome Project' Album With Town Hall Concert, September 16

Singer / Composer, Moira Smiley introduces an upcoming album called 'The Rhizome Project' in a concert at Middlebury Town Hall Theater at 7:30pm, Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Smiley, a widely beloved, Vermont-based folk singer, songwriter and choral composer with millions singing her music, says; "The Rhizome Project is a concert of folk songs that form the root system of my musical identity as arranged with string quartet as virtuosic, multi-textured co-narrator and sonic envelope. After working with VSO's Jukebox Quartet, I was smitten with the string quartet's extraordinary range of colors. That range gives me, as arranger and vocalist a thrilling chance to express the songs' characters and emotions with the full range of my vocal and storytelling ability.”

The Rhizome Quartet is John Dunlop (cello), Brooke Quiggins Saulnier and Laura Markowitz (violins) and Stefanie Taylor (viola).

While most of the songs from "The Rhizome Project" are traditional folk songs from the Appalachian and Anglo-Celtic traditions, it will also feature a few of Smiley's original folk songs, a cover of Joan As Police Woman's setting of Emily Dickinson's 'Bloom' and a song from composer, Malcolm Dalglish's 'Hymnody Of Earth' Song Cycle.