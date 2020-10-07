Lost Nation Theater Presents SONGS OF THE STAGE FROM THE STEPS OF CITY HALL Concert

Lost Nation Theater brings together a party of powerful women performers.

Lost Nation Theater brings together a party of powerful women performers led by singer/songwriter and LNT producing artistic director Kathleen Keenan for a concert showcasing musical theater tunes. Joining Keenan will be award-winning singer-actor-dancer Taryn Noelle (LNT's Cabaret), fiddler Susan Reid, and gospel-singer Shanda Williams.



The outdoor concert will feature songs heard on the LNT stage (from favorites like Always Patsy Cline, Midsummer Nights Dream, Woody Guthrie) and recent Broadway hits (including Taryn Noelle's cover of "Flowers" from Hadestown) and will run about 45 minutes.

Audience are asked to adhere to social distancing guidelines, bring their own seating, and to wear a mask at all times. (Safety protocols guide all staging.)

Saturday, October 17, 2020, 5pm. Montpelier City Hall Plaza. It's FREE! (donations will be gratefully accepted) For more information visit www.lostnationtheater.org

