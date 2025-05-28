Linda Hogan Photography On Display At Lost Nation Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Lost Nation Theater will share the photography of visual artist and local revolutionary herself – Linda Hogan in the Lobby Gallery within Montpelier City Hall Arts Center for the month of June.

Ms. Hogan's show is entitled “Our Revolutionists” and is specially curated to complement LNT's upcoming production, The Revolutionists by Lauren Gunderson, which is on-stage Thursdays-Sundays, June 5-15.

About her show Linda offers:

“The images in this show are inspired by our local Revolutionists who many of you may recognize. It also includes several giclee prints of my pastel paintings.

It is exciting to be working with Kathleen, Kim and the Lost Nation Theater again. In years past I worked with them on two other shows, a collaboration with historian Paul Carnahan for “Our Town” and my photos to celebrate the production of “The Year of Magical Thinking.” Enjoy The Revolutionists, my pictures and of course our beloved Lost Nation Theater!”

Lost Nation Theater is happy to be showcasing Linda Hogan's art and eye for composition once again, while celebrating our local Vermont revolutionaries – from theater makers to ‘trash tramps' from poets to protestors, and so many more.

The Revolutionists tells the story of four bodacious & bad-ass women (an assassin, a writer, a spy and a queen), who amid the ‘Reign of Terror” during the French Revolution, hang out, plot murder, find friendship, and try to beat back extremist insanity.

What Linda Hogan's photography in “Our Revolutionists” and LNT's play The Revolutionists have in common is the question and celebration of community, and the courage it can take to stand up for your community and to create community.

The exhibit is open whenever the show is running (starting an hour before curtain) and Noon-3pm Tue-Friday.

Enjoy a Pre-Show Party to celebrate the opening of “Our Revolutionists” with Linda as well as the opening of The Revolutionists. (The party is included in the ticket price for Friday). The party will feature live French “living traditions” dance music from Susan Reid, Leeds Brewer & Pam Bockes and French-inspired delicious delicacies.

