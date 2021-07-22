JAG Productions Receives $150,000 Grant From The Couch Family Foundation For Organizational Growth

As JAG Productions enters its fifth season, community organizations are investing in its future to be a permanent, thriving, and sustainable institution in the Upper Valley of Vermont and New Hampshire for years to come. JAG Productions received a $150,000 grant over three years for hiring a managing director from the local Couch Family Foundation, whose mission is to "be a catalyst for change in the lives of children and their families by creating quality and equitable opportunities to help them learn, thrive, and lead healthy, fulfilling lives."

The Couch Family Foundation lives out its mission by partnering with organizations serving the Upper Valley Region of New Hampshire and Vermont, and "supporting people and programs working to improve children's health and well-being, early learning and development, family resiliency, and community vibrancy." The gift will allow JAG to hire a managing director to run the day to day operations, while Jarvis Antonio Green as the Producing Artistic Director will dream up and plan the creative vision of JAG Productions.

Of the grant JAG Productions board chair Vincent Mack says, "In the upcoming five years JAG is excited to support, represent, focus and proclaim the story of Black, Black queer, Black trans creatives and the narratives we as Black people represent. We are excited about increasing organizational capacity by hiring a Managing Director to increase staff capacity with more deliberate and targeted marketing with the longer-term goal of broadening both the depth and the scope of JAG's illuminating work throughout the Upper Valley, nationally and internationally.

In this pivotal time for JAG, The Couch Family Foundation gave this gift based upon JAG Productions' proven record of developing deep connections through its vibrant art in the Upper Valley community and beyond with the hope of expanding JAG's scope of influence.

To learn more about the work JAG is doing or to donate visit https://www.jagproductionsvt.com/.