Four More Dates Added To The Spruce Peak Summer Concert Series!

Spruce Peak Arts has announced the full line-up for the Spruce Peak Summer Concert Series on the Village Green! Four additional performances have been added to bring Rayland Baxter (June 30th), Ruston Kelly (August 4th), Jamestown Revival (August 18th), and The Lone Bellow (September 1st) to Spruce Peak! Tickets for these four events are on member pre-sale starting April 12, and tickets go on sale to the public at 10am on April 14.

"We are thrilled to welcome this spectacular lineup of artists to Spruce Peak this summer," said Kendal Daiger, Spruce Peak's Director of Marketing and Producer of the Spruce Peak Concert Series. "Over the past two years, we've built a pretty amazing and intimate live music experience in a most spectacular setting, and we are proud to once again donate a portion of all ticket sales to six worthy organizations as part of our Spruce Peak Cares initiative."

Concert Dates



5:00pm - Green Opens | 6:00pm - Music Starts | 7:00pm - Main Act

Thursday, June 30 - Rayland Baxter

Baxter's built a career on capturing timeless, deeply human sentiments, bringing colorful characters to vivid life with equal parts humor and pathos. His debut album, 'feathers & fishhooks,' was a critical hit praised by Interview for its "well-worn maturity," while NPR described "Yellow Eyes," the lead single from his 2015 follow-up, 'Imaginary Man,' as "close-to-perfect." Stereogum dubbed the record "an impeccable sophomore break-out," and Rolling Stone hailed its pairing of "whimsical narrative with often deceptively complex arrangements." The music earned Baxter festival appearances from Bonnaroo to Newport Folk in addition to tours with an astonishing array of artists, including Jason Isbell, The Lumineers, Kacey Musgraves, The Head and The Heart, Shakey Graves, Lauryn Hill, and Grace Potter.

Saturday, July 16 - Wilderado with Toledo - Already on sale!

Thursday, July 28 - Deer Tick - Already on sale!

Thursday, August 4 - Ruston Kelly



With his sophomore album Shape & Destroy, Nashville-based artist Ruston Kelly now documents his experience in maintaining sobriety, and finally facing the demons that led him to drug abuse in the first place. But while Kelly recounts that journey with an unvarnished honesty, his grace and conviction as an artist ultimately turn Shape & Destroy into a work of unlikely transcendence.

Thursday, August 18 - Jamestown Revival

Jamestown Revival deliver skillful songwriting, flawless harmony, and intricate fingerpicking on their newest album, Young Man. The project is their first without electric guitars and their first to be recorded in a studio. Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance forged a musical bond as teenagers growing up in Magnolia, Texas. They draw musical inspiration from groups like Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young and The Doobie Brothers, as well as songwriters such as Guy Clark and Townes Van Zandt. With themes like coming of age and settling into an identity, Young Man is envisioned as a collection of songs that should be played all the way through. Sonically, the album evokes the experience of musicians huddled together, singing and playing without headphones or click tracks. Chance and Clay are joined on the Young Man sessions by producer Robert Ellis and the band's longtime rhythm section of bassist Nick Bearden and drummer Ed Benrock.

Thursday, September 1 - The Lone Bellow

"I want it to bring comfort," The Lone Bellow guitarist Brian Elmquist says. "But it's not all hard conversations. There's a lot of light and some dancing that needs to happen." Brian is reflecting on Half Moon Light, the band's highly anticipated new album.

Half Moon Light is an artistic triumph worked toward for years, earned not by individual posturing, but by collective determination and natural growth. With earthy three-part harmonies and songwriting as provocative as it is honest, the trio made up of Brian, lead vocalist Zach Williams, and multi-instrumentalist Kanene Donehey Pipkin creates sparks that make a stranger's life matter or bring our sense of childlike wonder roaring back. On Half Moon Light, The Lone Bellow mix light and dark to muster a complex ode to memory, a call for hope, and an exercise in empathy. Anchored in the acoustic storytelling that first so endeared the band to fans and critics, Half Moon Light also takes more chances, experimenting with textures and instrumental fillips to create a full-bodied music experience. The result is The Lone Bellow's most sophisticated work to date.

Join us this summer on the Spruce Peak Village Green for amazing music by celebrated artists in a magical Green Mountain setting. Enjoy a perfect blend of outstanding live music, great food, cocktails & craft beers, and breathtaking outdoor scenery.

A portion of ticket sales goes to Spruce Peak Cares' partner charities: Vermont Foodbank, Meals on Wheels, Clarina Howard Nichols Center, United Way of Lamoille County, The Current, and the North Country Animal League.

In case of heavy rain or inclement weather, alternative location will be at Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center with the exception of Ruston Kelly which is rain or shine.

Change of location will be made and announced no later than 10:00am the day of the show.

All Tickets General Admission: Lawn Seating: $40/per person | $5/kids 5 and under

(No Lawn Chairs Allowed); Table Seating: $50/per person | $10/kids 5 and under

(10 Persons Max Per Table), Table seating includes the opportunity to join another party at the same table (10 max) and a pre-order food & beverage opportunity.

Tickets can be purchased at sprucepeakarts.org or by calling 802.760.4634. For full information on the Summer Concert series visit Sprucepeak.com/concerts.