CLYDE'S Opens Omaha Community Playhouse's 99th Season Next Friday

Clyde's opens at the Omaha Community Playhouse on Friday, August 18. Fresh from Broadway, Clyde's is serving up fire and ferocity. Famous for sandwiches and second chances, Clyde's is where previously incarcerated individuals who are part of a transition program work with pride and resilience while showing great reverence to sandwiches. As the employees strive for redemption, the restaurant owner, Clyde, ensures they can't leave their own purgatory. Full of dark humor, Clyde's shows that a fresh start is attainable… if you pay the price.

Disclaimer: Contains adult language and content.

The show will run in the Howard Drew Theatre from August 18 through September 17, with performances Thursdays through Sundays. Tickets are on sale now, with prices varying by performance.

Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha, NE 68132, by phone at (402) 553-0800 or online at Click Here.