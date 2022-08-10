Beach Road Weekend Presented By The Black Dog Kicks Off With Live Music and a Showing of JAWS

The Beach Road Weekend Music Festival presented by The Black Dog will kick off one day early with a special free concert and showing of the island favorite JAWS. Gates for the kickoff party open at 4PM at Veterans Memorial Park with performances starting at 5PM with the Dukes of Circuit Ave and Darby and the Jelly Roll Horns followed by the showing of JAWS. The event is free, but tickets must be reserved at BeachRoadWeekend.com. Tickets are available now.

Beach Road Weekend presented by Black Dog will feature three-days of some of the biggest names in music playing on two stages August 26-28 at Veteran's Memorial Park in Vineyard Haven. The Avett Brothers headlining Friday night with Khruangbin, Lord Huron, Mt. Joy and more. Beck will take the stage Saturday night along with Billy Strings, Guster, Dawes and a full day of bands performing on two stages. The Sunday night finale will be led by Wilco with Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Caamp, Emmylou Harris, Lucinda Williams and more.

Gates for the festival will open at 10:00 AM each morning. The music will begin at 10:45 and continue all day until 8:00 PM.

Beach Road Weekend is presented The Back Dog with additional support from Back Door Donuts, Deep Eddy Vodka, Fine Fettle and Island Time, Fishers Island, Gray Whale Gin, Jameson Irish Whiskey, Josh Cellars, Liquid Death, New Belgium, Xfinity, and Zenni Sunglasses.

Additional information available online at www.beachroadweekend.com