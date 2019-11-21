A CHRISTMAS CAROL Comes To Dorset

Mark your calendar for The Dorset Players annual holiday show! "A Christmas Carol" opens at the Playhouse on Friday, December 6, at 7:30 p.m. Kick off the holiday season with this special Players' adaption of the Dickens' classic show. Directed by Don Petersen, this famous story is brought to life by a large and talented cast, a delightful performance for children and adults alike.

Originally written in 1843, "A Christmas Carol" stands as one of the most heartwarming and beloved holiday shows of all time. Step into the world of Ebenezer Scrooge, a wealthy but miserable man who is visited by a series of ghosts who take him through the past, present, and potential future of his life. By the end, Scrooge's view of himself, his community, and the world is changed forever.

Directed by Don Petersen

Choreography by Kelly Gaiotti

Music Direction by Lorri Cyr Bond

Performance dates are December 6, 7, 13 and 14 at 7:30 p.m. and December 8 and 15 at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now at www.dorsetplayers.org or by calling the box office at 802 867-5777. The box office will be open for ticket sales on December 4 and 11 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., on December 5 and 12 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., and two hours prior each performance.





