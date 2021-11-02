Touchstone Theatre Announces 2021/2022 Season

Today, Touchstone Theatre unveiled its "Let There Be Lights" 2021/22 SEASON, a dynamic lineup featuring four daring Canadian works, three of which are World Premieres - a testament to Touchstone's ongoing commitment to new Canadian play development.

The season tagline Let There Be Lights refers to the three time Covid-postponed Flying Start production of Adam Grant Warren's play, Lights. It also heralds Touchstone's bold return to live performance in some of Vancouver's most intimate venues:

I can't express how wonderful it feels to announce our 45th Anniversary Season of live theatre.

While it has been a valuable time of reflection, examination, and reinvention, we've missed gathering together to share stories.

When the stage lights go on we promise to transport you, bringing you luminous, engaging, and provocative new works - the kind of theatre you have come to expect from Touchstone. Join us as we celebrate leading local and national playwrights, actors and designers and welcome emerging creators - the next generation of theatre artists and leaders enriching our community. All the while proceeding with care and your safety and comfort in mind. Roy Surette | Artistic Director

THE SEASON

In December 2021, Touchstone kicks-off with the World Premiere of LIGHTS, Adam Grant Warren's intimate play exploring family bonds and facing loss in the shadow of Alzheimer's disease. Produced in Association with the Firehall Arts Centre, the play is set in Newfoundland during a pandemic Christmas and features Jessie award-winning Adam Grant Warren (Kill Me Now, Touchstone Theatre), Susinn McFarlen (The Taming of the Shrew, Bard on the Beach), and Leslie Dos Remedios (Thanks for Giving, Arts Club Theatre). Lights is directed by Touchstone Artistic Director Roy Surette.

In January 2022, Touchstone, Push International Performing Arts Festival, and Firehall Arts Centre team up to co-present Makambe K Simamba's Our Fathers, Sons, Lovers, and Little Brothers, a gripping story about Trayvon Martin - the African-American high school student fatally shot in 2012 - and his first hours in the afterlife. Performed by Simamba, the play is described as "a protest for all Black life beyond headlines and hashtags, a prayer for all families left behind, and a promise to the community that all Black lives matter." Our Father's received the Dora Mavor Moore Award in 2019 for Outstanding New Play for Theatre for Young Audiences.

In February 2022, Governor General Award-winning playwright Jason Sherman's play Ominous Sounds in the River Crossing (Or Another F*cking Dinner Party Play) hits the Performance Works stage on Granville Island. Directed by Roy Surette, Ominous is a darkly funny, probing piece of metatheatre exploring the ethical quandaries of dramatic invention in today's cultural context. Described as a "Pirandello meets Brecht meets the Twilight Zone" theatrical piece, the play will feature an ensemble cast led by Jesse award-winning actor Kerry Sandomirsky.

In June 2022, Touchstone helps bring another World Premiere to the stage with Morag, You're A Long Time Deid, created and directed by Claire Love Wilson and Peter Lorenz. Described as an "experimental musical", the international piece traces the journey of a queer ancestral enquiry through the recomposition of traditional Scottish music using live loop-soundscapes. The narrative follows the story of Sam, who inherits her grandmother Morag's piano and uncovers a cryptic love letter made from lyrics of old Scottish ballads. Compelled by the intimate correspondence and the silence surrounding Morag's death, Sam imagines a secret queer romance and begins transforming her ancestral songs. In the process, she discovers a voice of her own.

In October 2021, as part of its continuing New Play Development initiative, Touchstone announced a call for Proposals for the David King Prize, a $3000.000 cash prize awarded by a jury for the development or production of a new comedic work. The award was created in honour of the much loved playwright David King who died in January 2021 after a decade long battle with prostate cancer.

This prize is made possible through donors and is intended to be awarded annually to assist in the development of new comedies. Deadline for proposals is Dec 15th, 2021. Award Announcement January 31, 2022.

In June 2021, Daniela Atiencia was appointed as Touchstone's Associate Artistic Director and program lead of Touchstone's Flying Start Program - an incubator supporting the next generation of theatre artists through the commissioning of new Canadian works by early career playwrights. Made possible through the BCAC Pivot grant, the program has been adapted to be led by Atiencia with the goal of providing underrepresented playwrights and theatre artists the opportunity to gain professional experience and share their artistic practise in a supportive and collaborative environment. Flying Start's 2021-2023 play selection is due to be announced late-November 2021.

In honour of the company's 45th Anniversary, Touchstone is offering a two-ticket Anniversary pass for $45 dollars. The pass can be applied to any two shows in the 2021-2022 season and, through proof of purchase, pass holders are also eligible for discounted tickets to Mamma Mia - Touchstone's 2022 Lawyer Show and annual fundraiser produced in partnership with Carousel Theatre.

The Anniversary pass will be offered in conjunction with Touchstone's annual season Play Club Pass priced at $90 (one ticket to all 4 shows). Passes are limited, so patrons are encouraged to buy their passes asap.

Learn more at www.touchstonetheatre.com.