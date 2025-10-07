The Improv Centre Welcomes New Artistic Director and Launches Holiday Show ‘TIS THE SITCOM

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Improv Centre (TIC) on Granville Island will celebrate the season with a brand-new holiday show, ‘Tis the Sitcom, running November 20 through December 30, 2025, alongside the announcement of a new Artistic Director, Alan Pavlakovic.

Created by ensemble member and Artistic Associate Jacki Gunn, ‘Tis the Sitcom transforms the theatre into a live holiday television set, where each performance becomes a completely new improvised sitcom. Audiences can expect “commercial breaks,” holiday tropes, and the nostalgic warmth of a TV holiday special brought to life on stage.

“What excites me most is diving headfirst into all the jolly sitcom tropes and creating a lovable, eccentric ensemble of characters every night,” said Gunn. “We’re not just improvising scenes; we’re recreating the full experience of a holiday sitcom episode, start to finish.”

The Improv Centre also welcomes Alan Pavlakovic as its new Artistic Director. A longtime ensemble member and co-creator of The Bachelor-ish, Pavlakovic succeeds outgoing Artistic Director Jalen Saip.

“This theatre has been a creative home for me in many ways, and I feel incredibly fortunate to now help guide its artistic journey,” said Pavlakovic. “I’m excited to champion new formats, nurture emerging artists, and deepen our community connections while ensuring our Mainstage remains a home for both excellence and joy.”

Performances take place Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., with additional matinee and evening performances on December 14, 20, and 24 (2:00 p.m.) and December 20, 23, 28, and 30 (7:30 p.m.). Tickets start at $15 and are available online at theimprovcentre.ca, by phone at 604-738-7013, or in person at the TIC Box Office (1502 Duranleau Street).

About The Improv Centre

Located on Granville Island, The Improv Centre is Vancouver’s home for live improvisational comedy. Through innovative shows, training programs, and community engagement, TIC fosters creativity, collaboration, and laughter for audiences of all ages.