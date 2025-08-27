Realwheels Theatre Rebrands as Glitch Theatre, With World Premiere and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Glitch Theatre, formerly known as Realwheels Theatre, will share its evolution with audiences and The National Theatre community. Embracing a name that captures the moment of transformation, Glitch Theatre is committed to creating works that challenge expectation, spark innovation, and invite new perspectives.

“Glitch isn't a flaw – it's the spark of what's next,” says the theatre company's artistic team, which includes Shawn Macdonald as Managing Co-Artistic Director, Adam Grant Warren as Co-Artistic Director, and Jordyn Wood as Company Producer.

“For us, the Glitch is where artistry meets accessibility. It's where D/disability-identified artists take the things that make the world work against them – against us – and turn those things into engines of creativity, innovation, and ingenious life. As a digital metaphor, 'glitch' critiques rigid societal norms around ability and embodiment, signaling that our company doesn't simply operate within existing systems—it questions, rewires, and remixes them. By embracing what is traditionally seen as a flaw, Glitch Theatre becomes an act of radical redefinition, transforming perceived error into a vibrant source of artistic possibility.”

The first piece to be produced and presented by Glitch Theatre is the world premiere of Alex K. Masse's Faye's Room this fall from Saturday, November 8 to Sunday, November 23, 2025 at Vancity Culture Lab here in Vancouver.

Faye's Room is the story of Faye Murphy, an autistic lesbian who works at a queer cafe… and happens to have the power to summon and hide in a magical sensory room at will. When she becomes trapped in this room with her least favourite co-worker, son of the founder and token heterosexual Chase McLure, an unlikely bond forms and the two find themselves with a bit more in common than they had thought.

“Faye's Room marks a long list of firsts for us,” says Co-Artistic Director, Adam Grant Warren. “It's our first play as Glitch Theatre, and the first mainstage production we've put up since the pandemic. It's Alex's first produced work, and the first time we've backed a D/disability-identified playwright with a team of a majority of neurodiverse directors, designers, and cast. That kind of representation – artists with lived experience of D/disability leading from multiple key positions and embedding access practice in creative process – that's the heart of Glitch Theatre. And Faye's Room felt like the perfect opportunity to really embody that value right out of the gate.” Faye's Room is a moving exploration of neurodivergent solidarity, intergenerational bonds, and internalized ableism.

Credits for Faye's Room:

Produced & Presented by: Glitch TheatreWritten by: Alex K. MasseDirected by: Mily Mumford & Angelica Schwartz Performers: Hailey Conner (as Faye), Mason Temple (as Chase), Sabrina Symington (as Mina), & Marlee Michael Pearl (as Ari)Set & Props Design by: Stephen Field ElgarCostume Design by: Alexa FraserLighting Design by: Christian ChingSound Design by: MJ CoomberProjection Design by: June HsuProduction Technical Direction by: Paula Viitanen AldazosaWorkshop Technical Direction by: Nico DiceccoDramaturgy by: Mily MumfordStage Management by: Samantha PawliukApprentice Stage Management by: Brianna BernardProduction Management by: Jordyn Wood