Metro Theatre Vancouver Opens Season With ROUND AND ROUND THE GARDEN Next Month

Performances run Oct 1 â€“ Oct 16, 2022.

Sep. 26, 2022 Â 
Metro Theatre Vancouver will open its 59th Season, in its 60th Jubilee Year, with Alan Ayckbourn's comedy Round and Round The Garden directed by Catherine Morrison on stage Oct 1 - Oct 16, 2022.

The play is set in an overgrown country garden behind the home of Annie, who plans to steal away for a carnal weekend with Norman, her lovable unmade bed of a brother-in-law. Annie has invited her straight-laced brother Reg, and his bossy wife, Sarah, to care for their elderly mother in her absence. At the same time, she pines for some sort of display of affection from Tom, her neighbour who fails to pick up on her obvious romantic signals. Enter Norman, who can't keep himself away until the appointed rendezvous and stumbles into Tom, then Reg, and then Sarah. Ruth, Norman's stylish wife and Annie's sister, has no idea what is planned. Annie is having second thoughts. What a tangle.

TICKETS: Adult $34.50 or Student/Senior $ 31.50 plus GST
Preview - the final dress rehearsal $25 plus GST

Book online Round and Round The Garden
or email tickets@metrotheatre.com or call the Box Office at 604 266 7191.


