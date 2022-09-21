Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Metro Theatre Presents ROUND AND ROUND THE GARDEN

Written by Alan Ayckbourn and directed by Catherine Morrison.

Vancouver News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 21, 2022  

Metro Theatre Presents ROUND AND ROUND THE GARDEN

Metro Theatre presents Round and Round The Garden written by Alan Ayckbourn, directed by Catherine Morrison.

The play is set in an overgrown country garden behind the home of Annie, who plans to steal away for a carnal weekend with Norman, her lovable unmade bed of a brother-in-law.

Annie has invited her straight-laced brother Reg, and his bossy wife, Sarah, to care for their elderly mother in her absence. At the same time, she pines for some sort of display of affection from Tom, her neighbour who fails to pick up on her obvious romantic signals.

Enter Norman, who can't keep himself away until the appointed rendezvous and thus stumbles into Tom, then Reg, and Sarah.

Buy tickets On-line at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2198300®id=186&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Ftickets.metrotheatre.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or by phone at 604-266-7191.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Harbourfront Centre Launches 2022-23 Torque Season With Hofesh Shechter Company's DOUBLE MURDERHarbourfront Centre Launches 2022-23 Torque Season With Hofesh Shechter Company's DOUBLE MURDER
September 20, 2022

Harbourfront Centre opens its international contemporary dance series, Torque, with the Ontario premiere of Hofesh Shechter Company's hypnotic and high-energy double bill Double Murder, on stage October 27–29, 2022 at 7:30pm at Fleck Dance Theatre.
Bard On The Beach Shakespeare Festival Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring AS YOU LIKE IT, JULIUS CAESAR & MoreBard On The Beach Shakespeare Festival Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring AS YOU LIKE IT, JULIUS CAESAR & More
September 15, 2022

While the current season of Bard on the Beach continues until September 24, Bard Artistic Director Christopher Gaze has announced the lineup for the Festival's 34th Season, which will run from June to September, 2023.
22nd Annual Chutzpah! Festival Set For November22nd Annual Chutzpah! Festival Set For November
September 15, 2022

The Chutzpah! Festival returns with an exciting and dynamic lineup of performances this November 3-24, 2022, presenting music, theatre, comedy, dance and multimedia arts , connecting communities and celebrating the vibrancy of our stories.
Gateway Theatre to Host Free Concert With Star Band As Part Of Culture Days This MonthGateway Theatre to Host Free Concert With Star Band As Part Of Culture Days This Month
September 14, 2022

Gateway Theatre is inviting the community to celebrate arts and culture with a free concert by Star Band on September 24. They will be filling the theatre with popular music spanning the past decades that is bound to uplift spirits and bring happiness and joy.
Ruby Slippers and Pacific Theatre's BENEVOLENCE Opens This MonthRuby Slippers and Pacific Theatre's BENEVOLENCE Opens This Month
September 14, 2022

Gilles Jean leaves his comfortable existence as a Montreal lawyer to return to Benevolence, the small town where he grew up. Grappling with a difficult case and surrounded by his outspoken Union-building mother, his childhood best friend, and a host of familial ghosts, Gilles Jean finds himself at the centre of a moral morass from which no amount of legalese can extract him.