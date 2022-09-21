Metro Theatre presents Round and Round The Garden written by Alan Ayckbourn, directed by Catherine Morrison.

The play is set in an overgrown country garden behind the home of Annie, who plans to steal away for a carnal weekend with Norman, her lovable unmade bed of a brother-in-law.

Annie has invited her straight-laced brother Reg, and his bossy wife, Sarah, to care for their elderly mother in her absence. At the same time, she pines for some sort of display of affection from Tom, her neighbour who fails to pick up on her obvious romantic signals.

Enter Norman, who can't keep himself away until the appointed rendezvous and thus stumbles into Tom, then Reg, and Sarah.

Buy tickets at https://tickets.metrotheatre.com or by phone at 604-266-7191.