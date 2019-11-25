BWW Regional Awards
Find Your City for the BWW Awards

First Standings - Voting Opens for the BWW Vancouver Awards!

Article Pixel Nov. 25, 2019  
Voting is open for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Vancouver Awards, brought to you by TodayTix! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Vancouver:

Best Actor in a Musical (Non-Professional)
Adam Charles - NEWSIES - Theatre Under the Stars 50%
 Caden Burghart - SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL - Fraser Valley Gilbert and Sullivan Society (FVGSS) 20%
 James Hussen - PETER PAN - Fraser Valley Gilbert and Sullivan Society (FVGSS) 13%

Best Actor in a Musical (Professional)
Nick Fontaine - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Gateway Theatre 40%
 Raugi Yu - WIZARD OF OZ - The Cultch 25%
 Seth Gordon Little - SILENCE! THE MUSICAL - DSR Productions 22%

Best Actor in a Play (Non-Professional)
Adam Beggs - RABBIT HOLE - Vagabond Players 27%
 Josh Osborne - JERUSALEM - United Players of Vancouver 23%
 Rob Stover - RABBIT HOLE - Vagabond Players 11%

Best Actor in a Play (Professional)
Andrew McNee - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Bard On The Beach 28%
 Adam Henderson - JERUSALEM - United Players 15%
 Raugi Yu - SHOPLIFTERS - Arts Club Theatre Company 9%

Best Actress in a Musical (Non-Professional)
Jessie Chan - SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL - Fraser Valley Gilbert and Sullivan Society (FVGSS) 22%
 Paige Fraser - CABARET - Studio 58 16%
 Miranda Croft - STARLIGHT RADIO THEATRE SHOW - Fraser Valley Stage 16%

Best Actress in a Musical (Professional)
Thailey Roberge - MATILDA - Arts Club Theatre Company 29%
 Stephanie Liatopoulos - SILENCE! THE MUSICAL - DSR Productions 23%
 Cheyenne Scott - CHILDREN OF GOD - Urban Ink 19%

Best Actress in a Play (Non-Professional)
Ahnika Barber - COMEDY OF ERRORS - Emerald Pig Production 31%
 Julia Chayko - RABBIT HOLE - Vagabond Players 19%
 Martha Ansfield-Scrase - JERUSALEM - United Players 18%

Best Actress in a Play (Professional)
Jill Raymond - HYSTERIA - Direct Theatre Collective 28%
 Jennifer Lines - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Bard On The Beach 16%
 Ghazal Azarbad - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Bard On The Beach 13%

Best Choreography (Non-Professional)
Julie Tomaino - NEWSIES - Theatre Under The Stars 61%
 Damon Bradley Jang - BETTER THAN THIS - Fabulist Theatre 20%
 Nicol Spinola - 9 TO 5 - Cap U Theatre 19%

Best Choreography (Professional)
Tracey Power - GLORY - Gateway Theatre 61%
 Jonathan Purvis - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Bard On The Beach 39%

Best Costume Design (Non-Professional)
Christina Sinosich - NEWSIES - Theatre Under The Stars 46%
 Sarah Barber - SEUSSICAL - Fraser Valley Gilbert and Sullivan Society (FVGSS) 39%
 Chris Roberts & Linda O’ Donavan - PETER PAN - Fraser Valley Gilbert and Sullivan Society (FVGSS) 15%

Best Costume Design (Professional)
Cory Sincennes - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Bard On The Beach 43%
 Mara Gotler - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Bard On The Beach 40%
 Alaia Hamer - BIRDS AND THE BEES - Arts Club Theatre Company 12%

Best Director of a Musical (Non-Professional)
Julie Tomaino - NEWSIES - Theatre Under The Stars 33%
 Faith Toronchuck - STARLIGHT RADIO THEATRE SHOW - Fraser Valley Stage 23%
 Brad Dewar - SEUSSICAL - Fraser Valley Gilbert and Sullivan Society (FVGSS) 17%

Best Director of a Musical (Professional)
James MacDonald - GLORY - Gateway Theatre 100%

Best Director of a Play (Non-Professional)
Miles Lavkulich - RABBIT HOLE - Vagabond Players 34%
 Kathleen Duborg - JERUSALEM - United Players 33%
 Kayt Roth - CLIFFHANGER - Metro Theatre 19%

Best Director of a Play (Professional)
Lois Anderson - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Bard On The Beach 28%
 Sarah Rodgers - GOOD NIGHT DESDEMONA GOOD MORNING JULIET - United Players 21%
 Johnna Wright - ALL'S WELL THAT ENDS WELL - Bard On The Beach 14%

Best Musical (Non-Professional)
NEWSIES - Theatre Under The Stars 39%
 SEUSSICAL - Fraser Valley Gilbert and Sullivan Society (FVGSS) 25%
 BETTER THAN THIS - Fabulist Theatre 14%

Best Musical Director (Non-Professional)
Chris King - NEWSIES - Theatre Under The Stars 50%
 Timothy Tucker - SEUSSICAL - Fraser Valley Gilbert and Sullivan Society (FVGSS) 20%
 Adam Darts - BETTER THAN THIS - Fabulist Theatre 17%

Best Musical Director (Professional)
Angus Kellett - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Gateway Theatre 60%
 Sean Bayntun - HERRINGBONE - Patrick Street Productions 40%

Best New Work (Professional)
HYSTERIA - Direct Theatre Collective 63%
 GROSS MISCONDUCT - Gateway Theatre 26%
 LE SOULIER - Théâtre la Seizième 11%

Best Play (Professional)
HYSTERIA - Direct Theatre Collective 40%
 ALL'S WELL THAT ENDS WELL - Bard On The Beach 16%
 BIRDS AND THE BEES - Arts Club Theatre Company 13%

Best Scenic Design (Non-Professional)
Omanie Elias & Mike Balser - SEUSSICAL - Fraser Valley Gilbert and Sullivan Society (FVGSS) 53%
 Omanie Elias - PETER PAN - Fraser Valley Gilbert and Sullivan Society (FVGSS) 26%
 Todd Parker - JERUSALEM - United Players 20%

Best Scenic Design (Professional)
Ted Roberts - BIRDS AND THE BEES - Arts Club Theatre Company 57%
 Heipo C.H. Leung - THE GREAT LEAP - Arts Club Theatre Company 43%

Best Technical Design - Lighting & Sound (Professional)
Michael Hewitt - BIRDS AND THE BEES - Arts Club Theatre Company 57%
 Chimerik - THE GREAT LEAP - Arts Club Theatre Company 43%

Best Touring Show
RENT - Broadway Across Canada 57%
 GLORY - Gateway Theatre 43%

Theatre of the Year
Theatre Under The Stars 26%
 Fraser Valley Stage 23%
 Vancouver International Fringe Festival 15%

TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.

First Standings - Voting Opens for the BWW Vancouver Awards!


Related Articles

From This Author BWW

  • CMA Fest Delivers Epic Surprise Performances And Sold Out Crowds
  • New Dates Added For The Belles On Tour With Nickelodeon's JoJo Siwa's D.R.E.A.M. Tour
  • Spectrum Originals Debuts New Event Series CURFEW
  • Selfish Things Joins The Midnight World Tour Supporting Set It Off
  • Aubrey Plaza, Daniel Levy, Kumail Nanjiani and More Announced For 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards
  • Deborah Allen Surprised With Proclamation From Tennessee Governor Bill Lee Celebrating 40 Years In Music