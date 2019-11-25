First Standings - Voting Opens for the BWW Vancouver Awards!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Vancouver:
Best Actor in a Musical (Non-Professional)
Best Actor in a Musical (Professional)
Best Actor in a Play (Non-Professional)
Best Actor in a Play (Professional)
Best Actress in a Musical (Non-Professional)
Best Actress in a Musical (Professional)
Best Actress in a Play (Non-Professional)
Best Actress in a Play (Professional)
Best Choreography (Non-Professional)
Best Choreography (Professional)
Best Costume Design (Non-Professional)
Best Costume Design (Professional)
Best Director of a Musical (Non-Professional)
Best Director of a Musical (Professional)
Best Director of a Play (Non-Professional)
Best Director of a Play (Professional)
Best Musical (Non-Professional)
Best Musical Director (Non-Professional)
Best Musical Director (Professional)
Best New Work (Professional)
Best Play (Professional)
Best Scenic Design (Non-Professional)
Best Scenic Design (Professional)
Best Technical Design - Lighting & Sound (Professional)
Best Touring Show
Theatre of the Year
TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.
Adam Charles - NEWSIES - Theatre Under the Stars 50%
Caden Burghart - SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL - Fraser Valley Gilbert and Sullivan Society (FVGSS) 20%
James Hussen - PETER PAN - Fraser Valley Gilbert and Sullivan Society (FVGSS) 13%
Nick Fontaine - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Gateway Theatre 40%
Raugi Yu - WIZARD OF OZ - The Cultch 25%
Seth Gordon Little - SILENCE! THE MUSICAL - DSR Productions 22%
Adam Beggs - RABBIT HOLE - Vagabond Players 27%
Josh Osborne - JERUSALEM - United Players of Vancouver 23%
Rob Stover - RABBIT HOLE - Vagabond Players 11%
Andrew McNee - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Bard On The Beach 28%
Adam Henderson - JERUSALEM - United Players 15%
Raugi Yu - SHOPLIFTERS - Arts Club Theatre Company 9%
Jessie Chan - SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL - Fraser Valley Gilbert and Sullivan Society (FVGSS) 22%
Paige Fraser - CABARET - Studio 58 16%
Miranda Croft - STARLIGHT RADIO THEATRE SHOW - Fraser Valley Stage 16%
Thailey Roberge - MATILDA - Arts Club Theatre Company 29%
Stephanie Liatopoulos - SILENCE! THE MUSICAL - DSR Productions 23%
Cheyenne Scott - CHILDREN OF GOD - Urban Ink 19%
Ahnika Barber - COMEDY OF ERRORS - Emerald Pig Production 31%
Julia Chayko - RABBIT HOLE - Vagabond Players 19%
Martha Ansfield-Scrase - JERUSALEM - United Players 18%
Jill Raymond - HYSTERIA - Direct Theatre Collective 28%
Jennifer Lines - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Bard On The Beach 16%
Ghazal Azarbad - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Bard On The Beach 13%
Julie Tomaino - NEWSIES - Theatre Under The Stars 61%
Damon Bradley Jang - BETTER THAN THIS - Fabulist Theatre 20%
Nicol Spinola - 9 TO 5 - Cap U Theatre 19%
Tracey Power - GLORY - Gateway Theatre 61%
Jonathan Purvis - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Bard On The Beach 39%
Christina Sinosich - NEWSIES - Theatre Under The Stars 46%
Sarah Barber - SEUSSICAL - Fraser Valley Gilbert and Sullivan Society (FVGSS) 39%
Chris Roberts & Linda O’ Donavan - PETER PAN - Fraser Valley Gilbert and Sullivan Society (FVGSS) 15%
Cory Sincennes - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Bard On The Beach 43%
Mara Gotler - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Bard On The Beach 40%
Alaia Hamer - BIRDS AND THE BEES - Arts Club Theatre Company 12%
Julie Tomaino - NEWSIES - Theatre Under The Stars 33%
Faith Toronchuck - STARLIGHT RADIO THEATRE SHOW - Fraser Valley Stage 23%
Brad Dewar - SEUSSICAL - Fraser Valley Gilbert and Sullivan Society (FVGSS) 17%
James MacDonald - GLORY - Gateway Theatre 100%
Miles Lavkulich - RABBIT HOLE - Vagabond Players 34%
Kathleen Duborg - JERUSALEM - United Players 33%
Kayt Roth - CLIFFHANGER - Metro Theatre 19%
Lois Anderson - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Bard On The Beach 28%
Sarah Rodgers - GOOD NIGHT DESDEMONA GOOD MORNING JULIET - United Players 21%
Johnna Wright - ALL'S WELL THAT ENDS WELL - Bard On The Beach 14%
NEWSIES - Theatre Under The Stars 39%
SEUSSICAL - Fraser Valley Gilbert and Sullivan Society (FVGSS) 25%
BETTER THAN THIS - Fabulist Theatre 14%
Chris King - NEWSIES - Theatre Under The Stars 50%
Timothy Tucker - SEUSSICAL - Fraser Valley Gilbert and Sullivan Society (FVGSS) 20%
Adam Darts - BETTER THAN THIS - Fabulist Theatre 17%
Angus Kellett - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Gateway Theatre 60%
Sean Bayntun - HERRINGBONE - Patrick Street Productions 40%
HYSTERIA - Direct Theatre Collective 63%
GROSS MISCONDUCT - Gateway Theatre 26%
LE SOULIER - Théâtre la Seizième 11%
HYSTERIA - Direct Theatre Collective 40%
ALL'S WELL THAT ENDS WELL - Bard On The Beach 16%
BIRDS AND THE BEES - Arts Club Theatre Company 13%
Omanie Elias & Mike Balser - SEUSSICAL - Fraser Valley Gilbert and Sullivan Society (FVGSS) 53%
Omanie Elias - PETER PAN - Fraser Valley Gilbert and Sullivan Society (FVGSS) 26%
Todd Parker - JERUSALEM - United Players 20%
Ted Roberts - BIRDS AND THE BEES - Arts Club Theatre Company 57%
Heipo C.H. Leung - THE GREAT LEAP - Arts Club Theatre Company 43%
Michael Hewitt - BIRDS AND THE BEES - Arts Club Theatre Company 57%
Chimerik - THE GREAT LEAP - Arts Club Theatre Company 43%
RENT - Broadway Across Canada 57%
GLORY - Gateway Theatre 43%
Theatre Under The Stars 26%
Fraser Valley Stage 23%
Vancouver International Fringe Festival 15%
Best Actor in a Musical (Professional)
Best Actor in a Play (Non-Professional)
Best Actor in a Play (Professional)
Best Actress in a Musical (Non-Professional)
Best Actress in a Musical (Professional)
Best Actress in a Play (Non-Professional)
Best Actress in a Play (Professional)
Best Choreography (Non-Professional)
Best Choreography (Professional)
Best Costume Design (Non-Professional)
Best Costume Design (Professional)
Best Director of a Musical (Non-Professional)
Best Director of a Musical (Professional)
Best Director of a Play (Non-Professional)
Best Director of a Play (Professional)
Best Musical (Non-Professional)
Best Musical Director (Non-Professional)
Best Musical Director (Professional)
Best New Work (Professional)
Best Play (Professional)
Best Scenic Design (Non-Professional)
Best Scenic Design (Professional)
Best Technical Design - Lighting & Sound (Professional)
Best Touring Show
Theatre of the Year
TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.