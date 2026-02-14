Interview: JUNNY Talks 2026 [null] Tour, Returning to Vancouver, and New Single “SEASONS”

🎭 NEW! Vancouver Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Vancouver & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

On a cold night in Vancouver, a young fan once stood in the front row at The Vogue Theatre, watching touring artists pass through the city and imagining what it might feel like to stand on that stage. Years later, that same room is preparing to welcome him back as the headliner. JUNNY returns to North America with his 2026 [null] tour, a run that brings the Korean Canadian artist full circle. For the Vancouver-raised singer-songwriter, this stretch of dates is not only another international tour. It is a homecoming.

Kicking off in Montréal on February 16 and stopping in cities including Toronto, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Vancouver, the [null] tour follows the release of his second full-length album [null]. The 12 track project has been praised for its cinematic scope and emotional depth. Unfolding like a stage production, [null] moves through moments of control, collapse, and renewal. As he prepares to take the [null] tour on the road, that layered storytelling is set to gain a new dimension. JUNNY blends R&B, alternative pop, and atmospheric production into a live experience designed to feel intimate, even in larger venues.

Raised in Canada before moving to South Korea in 2018, JUNNY has built a career that moves between the two cultures and music scenes. He debuted as a solo artist with the EP Monochrome in 2017 and steadily expanded his discography through projects such as A.G.E, Genuine, the Vivid series, Dopamine, and his first studio album Blanc in 2022. He also became known as a trusted songwriter, contributing to projects for NCT, ZEROBASEONE, IU, KAI, BAEKHYUN, and SUHO. Working with others strengthened his instincts as a writer, though his solo catalog is where listeners hear him most clearly.

Credit: JUNNY and Mauve Company

His latest single, “SEASONS,” released in December 2025, captures that voice in its most understated form. Built around baritone guitar and a minimalist R&B arrangement, the song leans into warmth and restraint. “SEASONS” carries a simple thought, that no matter how much time passes, the seasons have a way of bringing people back together. That quiet sentiment feels true to where JUNNY is right now, balancing a growing global career while holding on to something personal and close to home.

As he gets ready to take the stage across North America, Asia, and Latin America, JUNNY is coming back changed. The rooms may be familiar, but he is stepping into them with more experience and a clearer sense of who he is. For fans in Vancouver and beyond, this tour feels less like a stop on the calendar and more like a chance to see how far he has come.

On behalf of BroadwayWorld, I spoke with JUNNY over Zoom ahead of the North American leg of the [null] tour. The call took place at 6 p.m. KST, which meant it was 1 a.m. in Vancouver. While I was reaching for coffee, he was wrapping up his evening. Despite the time difference, he was thoughtful, reflective, and eager to talk about returning home, the growth behind his new album, and what fans can expect from the [null] tour.

It has been about two years since JUNNY last performed in Vancouver, though he admits time feels blurred. “It might not seem like a long gap, but it felt long to me,” he says. Coming back to both the U.S. and Canada means a lot to him, but Canada carries something more personal. “Especially Canada, where I grew up. That feels like home.”

Credit: JUNNY and Mauve Company

This will mark his third time performing in Vancouver. He still remembers being in the crowd at The Vogue Theatre, standing in the front row to watch touring acts, including Korean artists passing through the city. “I was a fan in that room,” he recalls. Now he will headline that same stage. “Being able to do that, and to return on a regular basis, feels special. I’m grateful for all of it.”

Living in South Korea since 2018 has reshaped how he views his roots. He speaks about balance often. “Even though I live in South Korea, I try my best to stay connected to my roots as a Canadian,” he explains. Podcasts like “Get Real” with Dive Studios, speaking English regularly, and maintaining friendships outside Korea help him stay grounded. “Absorbing the culture in Korea while staying connected to where I came from shapes how I grow as an artist. The cultures are different, but being able to move between them helps me become more versatile and connect with more people.”

That sense of growth will be central to this tour. “I think of myself almost like a director when I’m building the show and the setlist,” he says. Touring has taught him which songs resonate deeply with fans. Tracks released five or six years ago still feel essential because of the energy they bring to a room. At the same time, the new album plays a major role in shaping this show. “I feel like a more developed artist now,” he says. “I want that to come through.”

Credit: JUNNY and Mauve Company

He describes the process of weaving old and new material together as humbling. Looking back at earlier songs, he can see a clear thread connecting who he was then to who he is now. “I’ve always tried to show who I am through my music. Looking at those older songs now, I can see that connection clearly. That helps me bridge who I was then with who I am now on stage.”

Fans can expect both familiarity and reinvention. Songs like “Invitation” and “Movie” reliably spark strong reactions, and he loves that immediate connection. Yet he speaks just as passionately about the quieter moments. “When you write a song, you hope listeners connect with the lyrics word for word,” he says. Seeing fans sing along or become emotional during those songs “hits differently."

As a solo artist, JUNNY is deliberate in how he shapes his live arrangements. The goal is not to recreate the studio version exactly. “People already have that in their headphones,” he explains. Instead, he adjusts arrangements, remixes sections, and sometimes shifts the overall vibe to make the live version feel worth being in the room for. Those experiments during European and Australian tours earned strong feedback, reinforcing the fact that songs can continue to evolve long after release.

Credit: JUNNY and Mauve Company

Still, consistency matters. “We try to keep the show consistent because there is a lot of preparation,” he says. Every performance is carefully planned, but he leaves room for spontaneity. If the crowd calls for a song not on the setlist and he feels it in the moment, he might go for it. “You never know what might happen,” he adds with a laugh. “If the crowd gets too hyped, I might get carried away.”

His latest single, “SEASONS,” represents another side of that evolution. After releasing an emotionally intense album, he wanted to shift into something softer. Written around Christmas, his favourite time of year, the track captures warmth and appreciation rather than frustration. Living in Korea, where the four seasons change dramatically, also shaped the concept. The song centres on a simple promise, that no matter the season, love remains steady. “I didn’t want to overproduce it or make it dramatic,” he says. Especially since he was spending the holidays away from his family in Vancouver, he wanted listeners to have something gentle to hold onto.

Credit: JUNNY and Mauve Company

Beyond performing, JUNNY continues to navigate his dual role as a solo artist and a songwriter for others. “When I first started songwriting, I honestly didn’t know whether I should keep a song for myself or give it to another artist,” he admits. Now, the line is clearer. Sessions for groups like ZEROBASEONE are meant for them from the start. Writing for younger artists keeps him humble and aware of shifting tastes. “It helps me step outside my own boundaries,” he says. That contrast feeds back into his solo work.

Looking ahead, he hopes listeners pay attention to the details, even if they do not consciously register them. “We spend so much time on things no one will ever notice,” he says, laughing about adjusting a guitar track by just a few decibels. In an era where artificial intelligence can generate music quickly, those small human choices matter more than ever. Still, he does not expect fans to analyze every layer. “If they can feel a certain mood or picture something when they hear the song, then I’ve done my job.”

And if that feeling moves them to show up in person, to stand in a room and share that moment live, even better. “That means everything.”

JUNNY’s 2026 [null] tour dates are as follows:

NORTH AMERICA

February 16 – Montréal, QC – Le National

February 17 – Toronto, ON – The Phoenix Concert Theatre

February 19 – New York, NY – Racket NYC

February 20 – Chicago, IL – Ramova Theatre

February 22 – Dallas, TX – Dada Dallas

February 24 – Austin, TX – Empire Control Room & Garage

February 26 – Seattle, WA – The Crocodile

March 1 – Los Angeles, CA – El Rey Theatre

March 2 – San Francisco, CA – The Independent

March 4 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre

March 5 – Calgary, AB – The Palace Theatre

ASIA

March 22 – Taipei, TW – SUB Live

March 24 – Singapore, SG – SCAPE Ground Theatre

March 26 – Bangkok, TH – The Street Hall

LATIN AMERICA

August 21 – Mexico City, MX – La Maraka

August 23 – São Paulo, BR – Fabrique Club

August 25 – Buenos Aires, AR – Palermo Groove

JUNNY’s [null] tour presented by MRG Live will make a stop in Vancouver, BC on March 4, 2026 at The Vogue Theatre. For more information about the tour and to purchase tickets, visit the link below.

Top Photo: JUNNY and Mauve Company