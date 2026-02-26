Vancouver Art Gallery to Showcase Stephen Shore's Gifted Works in March 2026

🎭 NEW! Vancouver Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Vancouver & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Vancouver Art Gallery has announced the completion of a major gift from the Chan Family of more than 800 photographs by ground-breaking American photographer Stephen Shore (b. 1947, New York, NY).

This significant donation of Uncommon Places (1973–1981) establishes the Gallery as home to one of the most comprehensive representations of this acclaimed series in the world. On March 27, 2026, the Gallery will present a selection from Uncommon Places as a spotlight within Highlights from the Collection—the Gallery's new permanent collection display.

“We are profoundly grateful to the Chan Family for their extraordinary generosity and their commitment to making Stephen Shore's Uncommon Places accessible to all. Few bodies of work have so decisively changed the course of photography,” says Eva Respini, Interim Co-CEO and Curator at Large at the Vancouver Art Gallery. “Vancouver has long occupied a significant place in the international history of photography, home to artists whose work has shaped global discourse. To hold this series in depth allows us to place Shore's vision in meaningful dialogue with that legacy, deepening both the history we tell and the experience we offer our audiences.”

The Chan Family has consistently championed Vancouver's cultural sector—including a significant donation to the Gallery's new building project. As longstanding supporters of the Gallery, this gift of art reflects the Chan Family's dedication to connecting audiences with significant works of art, both now and into the future.

“Stephen Shore's Uncommon Places is clearly a defining work in the history of photography, but on a more personal level, it's art that's a joy to engage with. Our family has had the true privilege of living with these very special works at home, and at the office, for many years, and it's only affirmed our belief that these important photographs should be accessible to the public, so that visitors can discover the magic Shore reveals within the everyday. Through this major gift to the Vancouver Art Gallery, we hope to ensure that Shore's vision and legacy can be studied, exhibited and enjoyed for generations to come. We are incredibly proud to continue our family's support of the community, arts and culture in Canada, through this heartfelt gift,” says Christian Chan, speaking on behalf of his family

Shore's Uncommon Places is widely regarded as a landmark in the history of contemporary photography. Taken over the course of multiple road trips through North America between 1973 and 1981, Shore captured ordinary scenes and objects of daily life with meticulous detail, remarkable clarity and vivid colour. Originally published as a book in 1982, Uncommon Places played a pivotal role in establishing the importance of colour photography as a fine art form and defined a new photographic style rooted in the vernacular of everyday landscapes of North America.

In March, the Gallery will present Stephen Shore: Uncommon Places, an exhibition of more than 50 photographs drawn entirely from this Chan Family gift. The exhibition celebrates the breadth of the donation, featuring several works that have never been exhibited publicly before. Alongside a selection of Shore's notable images of life on the road, the exhibition foregrounds Shore's photographs made in Canada and highlights his encounters with the people he met and who shaped his journeys, including friends, family, strangers and individuals from his network of art connections.

“I am excited for audiences to experience this influential body of work in Canada,” says Siobhan McCracken Nixon, Audain Associate Curator of BC Art. “Seen together, the photographs illuminate the evolution of Shore's approach, from his formal precision to his sustained engagement with the everyday landscape. For the first time, the exhibition foregrounds his photographs made in Canada, offering a fresh perspective on the series and a rare opportunity for audiences to connect with these iconic works.”

Stephen Shore: Uncommon Places is organized by the Vancouver Art Gallery and curated by Siobhan McCracken Nixon, Audain Associate Curator of BC Art. The exhibition will be on view from March 27 to July 19, 2026. An exclusive Members Morning will take place on Friday, March 27 at 9 AM.

Entry to all exhibitions is included with general admission. Visitors under 18, caregivers and Indigenous Peoples receive free admission year-round. For $5 a month or $58 annually, a Gallery Access Pass provides unlimited entry to every exhibition. Those who choose to become Gallery Members join a community that champions creativity and supports the Gallery as a gathering place for art, artists and the public—while enjoying unlimited admission, guest passes and exclusive perks throughout the year. For more information, please visit: www.vanartgallery.bc.ca/membership

Stephen Shore: Uncommon Places is part of the 2026 Capture Photography Festival Feature Exhibition Program. On Wednesday, April 1 at 7 PM, the Gallery will host a conversation with Stephen Shore in dialogue with Kristen Gaylord, Herzfeld Curator of Photography and Media Arts at the Milwaukee Art Museum. Shore will join the conversation online, and Gaylord will attend in person. This event is part of the 2026 Capture Photography Festival Speaker Series. For more information or to join the conversation online, please visit: www.vanartgallery.bc.ca/events/capture-speaker-series-stephen-shore/,