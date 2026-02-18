Firehall Arts Centre To Present World Premiere Of CANADIAN PSYCHO

🎭 NEW! Vancouver Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Vancouver & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Firehall Arts Centre will present the world premiere of CANADIAN PSYCHO from Tuesday, March 31 through Sunday, April 12, 2026.

Produced by Vancouver Asian Canadian Theatre (vAct) and ITSAZOO Productions, the satirical solo show blends original electronic music, movement, and video design to examine representation, myth-making, and the cultural narratives surrounding crime and identity.

The play asks: What came first, the psychological crime thriller—or the crime itself? As Hollywood continues to promote “diversity,” many of the most complex roles remain based on infamous serial killers—figures who are overwhelmingly white men. CANADIAN PSYCHO interrogates who gets to be centered and mythologized, offering a provocative takedown of the model minority myth.

Playwright and performer Marlene Ginader said, “Mostly, it's about a half-Asian woman who's frustrated by the lack of inclusion in the serial killer space, and is finally ready to do something about it.”

CANADIAN PSYCHO is written and performed by Marlene Ginader and directed by Jenna Rodgers. The creative team includes Ryan Cormack as set and props designer and costume consultant; Marlene Ginader as composer and co-projection designer; Jonathan Kim as lighting designer; Andie Lloyd as co-projection designer; June Hsu as sound designer; Amanda Testini as choreographer; Jasmin Sandhu as stage manager; Vicki Santos as apprentice stage manager; and Jamie Sweeney as production manager.