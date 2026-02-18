Halie Loren, John C. O'Leary III, and Charlie Doggett Perform At The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA’s Evening Of Jazz

🎭 NEW! Vancouver Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Vancouver & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA has announced that award-winning jazz vocalist Halie Loren, versatile and imaginative pianist John C. O'Leary III, and Portland percussionist Charlie Doggett will headline its annual Evening of Jazz concert and dinner on Saturday, March 28, 2026 at 6:00 pm, at the AC Hotel in Vancouver, WA. Loren



With heavy hearts, VSO USA shares that beloved clarinetist Ken Peplowski, who was originally scheduled to perform, has unexpectedly passed away. He will be deeply missed, and this evening will carry his spirit in celebration of the music he so loved.

VSO USA is honored to present a spectacular lineup of internationally acclaimed and regionally celebrated artists whose collective artistry promises an unforgettable night of jazz at its finest.

Set against the hotel's stylish waterfront backdrop, this intimate performance offers guests an up-close experience of world-class jazz. With limited seating and a relaxed ambiance, the evening promises a sophisticated blend of music, connection, and artistry.

Internationally acclaimed for her soulful voice and expressive storytelling, Halie Loren brings a contemporary sensibility to classic jazz traditions. She is joined by the lyrical, cross-cultural pianism of John C. O'Leary III and the inventive, dynamic percussion of Charlie Doggett, one of the Pacific Northwest's most versatile jazz musicians. Together, the trio will present an engaging program of inspired interpretations and inventive improvisation.

Loren's recent global release of Live at the Cotton Club has earned continued critical praise, and she is currently recording a new jazz album. Doggett, a University of Oregon graduate, has performed with numerous distinguished jazz artists and at major regional festivals. O'Leary's compositions reflect themes of longing and belonging, shaped by his American and Mexican heritage.

Guests can expect an elegant evening of dinner paired with exceptional music in one of the region's most inviting venues.