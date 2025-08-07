Firehall Arts Centre Announces 2025-2026 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Firehall Arts Centre will launch its 43rd anniversary season this fall with a slate of theatre and dance productions that Artistic Producer Donna Spencer describes as “An ELBOWS UP – Made in Canada season, with 99% of the plays and dance works created by Canadian artists.”

The 2025–2026 season will feature the world premieres of House of Folk: A Lost Canadian Folk Show by Tracey Power, Canadian Psycho by Marlene Ginader, and The Undeniable Accusations of Red Cadmium Light by Drew Hayden Taylor. Other highlights include the Western Canadian premiere of Robert Chafe’s Between Breaths, produced by Newfoundland’s Artistic Fraud, and the return of Blackout Art Society with English by Sanaz Toosi. Dance offerings include Hiromoto Ida’s Vacant Lot, Anne Plamondon Dance’s Myokine, and Mayumi Lashbrook’s Enemy Lines.

The season opens October 22–25 with Vacant Lot, followed by Myokine (October 30–November 1), Between Breaths (November 12–23), and English (January 23–February 1). House of Folk runs February 14–March 8, Canadian Psycho plays April 1–12, The Undeniable Accusations of Red Cadmium Light runs April 18–May 3, and Enemy Lines closes the season May 6–9.

The Firehall will also present The Great Canadian Play-Reading Mini-Series, celebrating a century of Canadian theatre from 1920 to 2020.

Early Bird passes (3-show Dance Pass, 4-show Pass, 4-Ticket Flex Pass, and 6-Show Super Pass) are on sale now. Single tickets go on sale Friday, August 22, and will be available at firehallartscentre.ca or by phone at 604.689.0926. Passes range from $60–$210; single tickets are $20–$50. Tuesday evening performances are $20, and Wednesday matinees are pay-what-you-can.