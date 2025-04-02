Elektra's Legacy Concerts Close An Era in May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Vancouver's renowned adult treble voice choir, Elektra, is set to close its season with two performances of Legacy: on May 25 at Surrey's Church of the Good Shepherd, and on May 31 at Vancouver's Christ Church Cathedral. These concerts mark the final performances of Artistic Director Morna Edmundson's tenure, who is stepping down after 38 years of visionary leadership.

Featuring an all-Canadian programme, Legacy is Edmundson's "desert island playlist" of favourite Canadian compositions – all commissioned by Elektra over the decades – along with three Canadian premieres showcasing the choir's ongoing commitment to nurturing emerging talents.

“It was a treat and a challenge to revisit the more than 100 works Elektra has commissioned over its history to find the ones I just had to conduct again with these singers”, says Edmundson. “Eleven of the 14 pieces I chose are unique and engaging representatives of some of our most memorable meetings with composers and some of our world touring highlights. I'm delighted to work again with saxophonist Julia Nolan in Kristopher Fulton's spine-tingling Valkyrie, with marimbist Katie Rife for two short works by Timothy Corlis and with violinist Nancy DiNovo for the world premiere of Cassie Luftspring's I Am Joyful and Blessed. This is one of the three world premieres on the program, the others being The Wondrous Transformation of Aglais Urticae by Tawnie Olson and Yukon Time, a work celebrating the joys of the north, a first-ever collaboration between Whitehorse poet Clea Roberts and Edmonton composer Laura Hawley.”

Morna's remarkable leadership has been instrumental in shaping Elektra into a globally acclaimed powerhouse ensemble that consistently delivers exceptional and innovative choral experiences, captivating audiences with their exquisite harmonies and diverse repertoire.

As Edmundson prepares to pass the baton to Incoming Artistic Director Cassie Luftspring, these Legacy concerts serve as an emotional celebration of Morna and Elektra's past achievements and offer a glimpse into the ensemble's promising future.

Every concert of Edmundson's final season has sold out weeks in advance, and this concert is trending the same way. Tickets are available through elektra.ca – buy now to avoid disappointment. Don't miss this opportunity to experience the beauty, emotion, and artistry of Elektra in this celebration of their beloved conductor.

