Cast Announced for DOLLY PARTON'S SMOKY MOUNTAIN CHRISTMAS CAROL at Arts Club Theatre

The Arts Club's 2021-2022 season opener at the Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage puts a heartwarming country twist on a Christmas classic: Dolly Parton's Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol, with music and lyrics by the iconic Dolly Parton, starts November 18 and will run through January 2 (media opening: Wed, November 24, at 7:30 PM).

Dolly Parton's Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol sets its stage in 1930s East Tennessee, reimagining Ebenezer Scrooge (David Adams) as the owner of a mining company town nestled neatly in the Smoky Mountains. As a Christmas Eve snowstorm rages throughout the night, Scrooge must revisit his past, present, and future-with the help of his deceased business partner's spirit and three ghosts-to understand the true meaning of Christmas: empathy and community. Combining the classic characters of Charles Dickens with the songwriting expertise of Dolly Parton, Dolly Parton's Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol is a musical rediscovery of joy and compassion through understanding the true wealth that comes from connection.

The musical debuted in Boston in 2019, and the Arts Club's production marks its Canadian premiere, directed by Bobby Garcia. He said, "Dolly Parton's Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol is a heartwarming mash-up of two icons. The combination of Dolly Parton's honest, authentic, and joyful music along with Charles Dickens's timeless Christmas ghost story of redemption really makes for a wonderful night of musical theatre for the entire family. At its core, the show is a poignant reminder of the importance of community and of the sparkling magic that musicals can bring into our lives. Nobody does Christmas quite like Dolly and Dickens!"

The Arts Club's Executive Director Peter Cathie White added, "The news this week that we can bring our audience together again without capacity restrictions certainly has added more joy to this already joyous holiday celebration. The show has sparkle, wit, and great tunes-and I am certain our audience will love the mash-up of Christmas tradition with Smoky Mountain atmosphere. Dolly is truly the great uniter-someone who is universally beloved. The show's theatrical storytelling alongside Dolly's music makes this the right way to welcome back audiences to the Stanley, after almost 20 months of that venue being dark."

All performances of Dolly Parton's Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol will continue to be produced and presented in adherence with the most current safety guidelines established by the B.C. government. Starting with this production, patrons aged 12 and over will be required to present their B.C. Vaccine Card, along with a picture I.D., for entrance to Arts Club venues. The health and safety of all patrons, staff, and artists remain the Arts Club's top priority.

IN BRIEF

The Arts Club's Dolly Parton's Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol runs November 18 - January 2 at the Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage, 2750 Granville Street, Vancouver. Tickets from $43. More info at artsclub.com

STARRING

Georgia Acken (Tiny Tim A), David Adams (Scrooge), Scott Bellis (Scrooge Standby), Andrew Cownden (Man #1), Charlie Gallant (Man #3), Krystal Kiran (Woman #4), Graeme Kitagawa (Man #5), Felix LeBlanc (Male Standby), Miranda McDougall (Female Standby), Chelsea Rose (Woman #2), Madeleine Suddaby (Woman #1), Stephan Thakkar (Man #6), Rickie Wang (Tiny Tim 1), Andrew Wheeler (Man #2), Jonathan Winsby (Man #4), Synthia Yusuf (Woman #3)

MUSICIANS



Monica Dumas (Bass), Martin Fisk (Percussion), Jay Leonard Juatco (Guitars), Kathleen Nisbet (Fiddle), Shaun Verreault (Banjo/Mandolin/Dobro)

CREATIVE TEAM

Bobby Garcia (Director), Ken Cormier (Musical Director), Julio Fuentes (Choreographer), Shizuka Kai (Set Designer), Carmen Alatorre (Costume Designer), Parjad Sharifi (Lighting Designer), Caryn Fehr (Stage Manager), Koh Lauren Quan (Assistant Stage Manager), Victoria Snashall (Apprentice Stage Manager & Child Supervisor). Sound designer TBA

SHOWTIMES



Tue-Thu at 7:30 PM, Fri & Sat at 8 PM, Wed at 1:30 PM, and Sat & Sun at 2 PM

Holiday showtimes: Tue, Dec 21, at 1:30 PM & 7:30 PM; Wed, Dec 22, at 7:30 PM; Thu, Dec 23, at 1:30 PM & 7:30 PM; Fri, Dec 24, at 1:30 PM; Sun, Dec 26, at 1 PM & 6 PM; no shows on Dec 25