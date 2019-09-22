A Rock And Roll Cabaret Comes To Downtown New West

Kitty Nights Productions' acclaimed series of Live Rock Tribute shows have played to sold out audiences at venues such as The Rio Theatre, The Biltmore Cabaret, Vancouver FanClub and The Vogue Theatre. Tributes include the music of QUEEN, David Bowie, PINK FLOYD, Alice Cooper, ABBA, The B-52's and more.We are thrilled to announce our new partnership for our brand new series of ROCK & ROLL CARNIVAL shows with the gorgeous,historic COLUMBIA THEATRE in New Westminster, BC!

Located The Columbia Theatre opened in 1927 as the first atmospheric theatre in B.C. Featuring vaudeville + photo play, a combination of cinema, vaudeville and live music set against the theatres Mediterranean garden murals and moorish grills, The Columbia transported audiences to other worlds by means of laughter, music and live entertainment.Now under new management, The Columbia is home to Lafflines Comedy Club and Amicus Club. The main stage is re-named as the Qayqayt Stage to recognize and honour the Qayqayt First Nation and will feature buffet dinner and dance shows, classic film screenings, intimate concerts of all genres.

Kitty Nights builds on the popularity of their sold-out live band tribute shows at Vancouver's Rio Theatre and Biltmore Cabaret, our ROCK & ROLL CARNIVAL is more than just a show - it's an immersive ROCK CABARET EXPERIENCE!Under the artistic direction of Vancouver cabaret legend Burgundy Brixx and the musical direction of the talented Doug Thoms, each show features rockin' live music tributes to iconic artists or genres served up by their HOT & HEAVY BAND.

Paired with innovative and daring performances of dance, variety, cabaret and burlesque, performed by their talented company, the ROCK & ROLL CARNIES and some very special guests. Get ready to be swept away as their performers break free from the confines of the stage to immerse you in a magical world filled with wonder and delight!They began their series on Friday September 20th by taking a nearly sold out audience on a journey past THE DARK SIDE and over THE WALL with their Rock & Roll Carnival tribute to PINK FLOYD!

Featuring:

Hostess extrordinaire - cabaret impressario Burgundy Brixx!The Hot & Heavy Band:Doug Thoms, Mark Richardson, Denton Booth, Jason Koop and Barry Warne!

The Rock & Roll Carnies:Damon Bradley Jang, Mz B Haven, Ann Narky and Jessie Rockley!

And special guest performer 2001 World Juggling Champion, Matt Henry!





