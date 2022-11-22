Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Zombiegate Announces Online Streaming Run Tickets Are Now On Sale

The satirical exploration of internet trolls will be available to stream online and on demand from December for one month.

Nov. 22, 2022  

Fresh from a three-week London run at Theatre503, Ameena Hamid Productions announces a chance to watch a fully captioned recording of Zombiegate by Matthew Gabrielli on demand for one month only. Filmed live on stage by Chocolate films, the recording will be available to stream globally from 7.30pm on Tuesday 13th December. Tickets will be available to purchase until 7pm on that date.

Sophie and Jamie's friendship is pushed to its limits when they battle online abuse, internet trolls and the consequences of viral recognition after a selfie taken out of context goes viral. Zombiegate is a satirical and empathetic play which attempts to get behind the headlines and hashtags of internet trolls, scrutinising mob mentality and myths around cancel culture.

The play, by neurodiverse playwright Matthew Gabrielli, was a winner of Theatre Royal Haymarket's Masterclass Pitch Your Play 2018 and is being co-produced by the UK's youngest West End Producer Ameena Hamid along with Theatre503.

Sophie and Jamie have just been cancelled, a misplaced selfie has gone viral, and the pair have been accused of mocking a dead child. But their troubles are only just beginning as the real and digital world collide, their lives and friendship are ripped apart by algorithms, online mobs and an obsessive troll called Mr Punch.

Producer Ameena Hamid said, "We're so excited to be able to offer Zombiegate as a stream for those unable to make it. It allows us to provide a version of the performance that is captioned and that you can start and stop at your leisure from wherever you are. Particularly working with Matthew as a regional writer, it's really exciting to give people the opportunity to see the show without needing to travel."

Matthew Gabrielli is a writer for stage, screen and funding applications, he was a winner of Theatre Royal Haymarket's Masterclass Pitch Your Play 2018. Originally from the North-West and now based in Birmingham his short plays have been performed in fringe venues in Manchester, Liverpool and across the Midlands. In 2021 he created the immersive theatre experience The Lapworth Experiment at Lapworth Museum of Geology and was one of Graeae's Beyond Artists.

Ameena Hamid Productions Ltd is a London based theatrical production company. At the helm of Ameena Hamid Productions Ltd. is London based creative producer, festival curator and facilitator Ameena Hamid. Ameena's work focuses on putting underrepresented voices centre stage and she is particularly passionate about increasing inclusivity and representation in theatre. Ameena has been heralded as "a true role model to the future generations" by Official London Theatre and is one of The Stage 25, theatremakers to watch out for in 2022 and beyond. Ameena was an EdFringe and British Council Emerging Producer and one of Stage One's Bridge the Gap Producers. She is on the Board of the League of Independent Producers, part of the Creative Freelances Shaping London's Recovery Advisory Group and is Theatre Producer at Soho Theatre.

Running Time: 90 minutes | Suitable for ages: 14+

13 December 2022 - 13 January 2023

Tickets £12

Patrons must book by 7pm on 13th December, and watch before 7pm on 13th January 2023

theatre503.com/whats-on/503live-zombiegate-online | 020 7978 7040




