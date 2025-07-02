Zoë Maltby's ISN'T IT BYRONIC to Premiere At Camden Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Isn't It Byronic is a sharp, strange, and darkly funny solo show about the beautiful, brooding men of romantic literature - and what they accidentally taught one woman (?) about herself. Themself? She's figuring it out, you guys!

Through a fast-paced mix of drag, storytelling, and PowerPoints (sorry!), Zoë Maltby journeys through the life of Lord Byron and his gothic progeny - tracing how these intense, repressed dudes helped her make sense of her own desires and contradictions. Inspired by Maltby's lifelong love of horror and the messy tangle of growing into your own story, Isn't It Byronic is a camp, gender-bending fever dream that uses men to talk about women, uses horror to uncover tenderness, and turns the melodramatic into the personal. It's part drag, part haunted house, part horny literature class - and very much For The Spooky Gays.

Zoë Maltby (she/they) is a London-based writer, producer, and performer. A Soho Theatre Labs alum, she hosts a monthly quiz at Brixton's beloved Ritzy Cinema and can be seen lurking in and around London's indie cabaret scene. Her original podcast Bear Lake is now streaming. Her screenwriting work has also been recognized by the HamptonsFilm Screenwriters Lab, Cinequest, The Chain Film Festival, FilmQuest, and the Inroads Fellowship. Her producing work has premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival and on Omeleto. Acting credits include" Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow" (BBC4), "Mum, Mummy, Mother" (Camden Fringe), Cross Country (New York Short Film Festival) and Citizen Zero (Nitehawk/NoBudge Shorts Festival).