Writer Roddy Doyle Announces Live 2020 Tour 'Conversations With Roddy Doyle'

Fane have announced a live tour celebrating the prolific career of one of Ireland's best loved writers, Roddy Doyle. Conversations with Roddy Doyle will tour across the UK and Ireland in 2020 and will see Roddy discuss his work in an intimate and entertaining evening of sprawling conversation, with various special guest interviewers, beginning at HOME Manchester on Sunday 8th March 2020 and concluding at Belfast's Ulster Hall on Thursday 4th June 2020. Conversations with Roddy Doyle will take in a total of 10 dates across the UK and Ireland, tickets for all venues on sale from Thursday 14th November at www.fane.co.uk/roddy. Tickets for the dates at the National Concert Hall, Dublin and Southbank Centre, London are on sale now.

Roddy Doyle's writing is immediately recognisable for his rich humour, unique use of dialogue and contemporary references. Credited with having reinvented the modern Irish novel, Roddy presents difficult critical social and historical issues in a concise and accessible form. His work inimitably portrays the experiences of everyday Irish life - and he has even managed to persuade quite a few people that Mustang Sally is a traditional Irish song.

With a chance to hear the man himself read from such books as The Woman Who Walked Into Doors, Paddy Clarke Ha Ha Ha and A Star Called Henry, this is an evening not to be missed.

Roddy Doyle is the author of eleven novels, two collections of stories, a memoir of his parents, eight children's books, a number of plays and screenplays, an opera translation, and co-wrote The Second Half with Roy Keane. His many awards include the Booker Prize for Paddy Clarke Ha Ha Ha (1993), the Irish PEN Award (2009), and the BAFTA Award for Best Adapted Screenplay for The Commitments (1991). Most recently, Roddy wrote the screenplay for the film Rosie, which heartbreakingly depicts Ireland's homelessness crisis in some of his most moving and insightful work to date. His new novel Love - in which two old friends spend an evening looking back on their relationships with women, with parents, with each other - will be published in June 2020.

Roddy Doyle said: "Over the years, what I've always enjoyed most about book events is the conversation, and the unpredictability of the questions. I recently saw a list of the work I've produced in the thirty-three years since The Commitments was published. It's a long list; there'll be plenty to talk about."

Tickets for Conversations with Roddy Doyle go on sale on Thursday 14th November at www.fane.co.uk/roddy. Tickets for the show at the National Concert Hall, Dublin are on sale now also available from www.fane.co.uk/roddy

Tour Dates:

08/03/20 MANCHESTER, Home www.homemcr.org

10/03/20 LIVERPOOL, Playhouse www.everymanplayhouse.com

11/03/20 LONDON, Queen Elizabeth Hall www.southbankcentre.co.uk

12/03/20 EDINBURGH, Queens Hall www.thequeenshall.net

14/03/20 GATESHEAD, Sage 2 www.sagegateshead.com

15/03/20 BURY ST EDMUNDS, Apex www.theapex.co.uk

25/03/20 DUBLIN, National Concert Hall www.nch.ie

28/05/20 CORK, Opera House www.corkoperahouse.ie

02/06/20 DERRY, Millennium Forum www.millenniumforum.co.uk

04/06/20 BELFAST, Ulster Hall www.ulsterhall.co.uk





