White Bear Theatre Presents Festival of New Writing
Celebrating 30 years of service, this year the White Bear is hosting a new-writing festival for three weeks in August.
The festival was chosen from applications to an open call and features a wide range of new work. By doing this, the theatre hopes to offer a platform to a new range of voices, focusing on exciting storytelling and stories rarely told. All companies have also been encouraged to embrace the festival atmosphere, and the constraints this can create, allowing the narrative to come to the front in 'empty space' theatre-making.
Line-up and dates
This Play Will Solve Climate Change created by Laura Baggaley
13th - 17th August, 7pm
Patricia Gets Ready (for a date with the man who used to hit her) by Martha Watson Allpress
13th - 16th August, 8:30pm
Granny Grotbag says Goodbye by Joshua Welch
17th - 19th August, 8:30pm
Thank You and Goodnight by Emilia Stawicki
18th - 19th August, 7pm
Collide by Ben Mills & Lydia Thompson
20th - 24th August, 7pm
Peggy & Bill by Jane Black
20th - 22nd August, 8:30pm
What Happens Next Will ____ Your ____ by Chris McCurry & Ryan J Whittle
23rd - 24th August, 8:30pm
Baba's War by Steffi Walker
25th - 26th August, 7pm
January by Kate Reid
25th - 26th August, 8:30pm
Tomboy by Caitlin Power
27th - 31st August, 7pm
A Lesson by Rosa French & Rasa Niurkaite
27th - 28th August, 8:30pm
All the Colours by Davina Cole
29th - 31st August, 8:30pm
The White Bear Theatre took off in 1989, founded by Michael Kingsbury, and focuses on new writing and lost classics. It exists to nurture and develop exceptional new and existing talent and offer a space where risks can be taken.
People who have cut their teeth at The White Bear Theatre include: Joe Penhall, Emily Watson, Mehmet Ergen, Tamzin Outhwaite, Kwame Kwei Armah, Vicky Featherstone, Torben Betts, and Lucinda Coxon.
The White Bear Theatre has also developed and hosted work by a new generation of theatre makers including Verity Bargate Winner Vicky Jones, Blanche McIntyre, The Ugly Sisters, and Simon Evans. Former White Bear Theatre Associates include Adam Spreadbury-Marr and Box of Tricks Theatre.
All tickets will be at the festival rate of £12/£10 concessions.