White Bear Theatre Presents Festival of New Writing

Celebrating 30 years of service, this year the White Bear is hosting a new-writing festival for three weeks in August.

The festival was chosen from applications to an open call and features a wide range of new work. By doing this, the theatre hopes to offer a platform to a new range of voices, focusing on exciting storytelling and stories rarely told. All companies have also been encouraged to embrace the festival atmosphere, and the constraints this can create, allowing the narrative to come to the front in 'empty space' theatre-making.

Line-up and dates

This Play Will Solve Climate Change created by Laura Baggaley

13th - 17th August, 7pm

Patricia Gets Ready (for a date with the man who used to hit her) by Martha Watson Allpress

13th - 16th August, 8:30pm

Granny Grotbag says Goodbye by Joshua Welch

17th - 19th August, 8:30pm

Thank You and Goodnight by Emilia Stawicki

18th - 19th August, 7pm

Collide by Ben Mills & Lydia Thompson

20th - 24th August, 7pm

Peggy & Bill by Jane Black

20th - 22nd August, 8:30pm

What Happens Next Will ____ Your ____ by Chris McCurry & Ryan J Whittle

23rd - 24th August, 8:30pm

Baba's War by Steffi Walker

25th - 26th August, 7pm

January by Kate Reid

25th - 26th August, 8:30pm

Tomboy by Caitlin Power

27th - 31st August, 7pm

A Lesson by Rosa French & Rasa Niurkaite

27th - 28th August, 8:30pm

All the Colours by Davina Cole

29th - 31st August, 8:30pm

The White Bear Theatre took off in 1989, founded by Michael Kingsbury, and focuses on new writing and lost classics. It exists to nurture and develop exceptional new and existing talent and offer a space where risks can be taken.

People who have cut their teeth at The White Bear Theatre include: Joe Penhall, Emily Watson, Mehmet Ergen, Tamzin Outhwaite, Kwame Kwei Armah, Vicky Featherstone, Torben Betts, and Lucinda Coxon.

The White Bear Theatre has also developed and hosted work by a new generation of theatre makers including Verity Bargate Winner Vicky Jones, Blanche McIntyre, The Ugly Sisters, and Simon Evans. Former White Bear Theatre Associates include Adam Spreadbury-Marr and Box of Tricks Theatre.

All tickets will be at the festival rate of £12/£10 concessions.





