Trailer: First Look at WHISPERS INTERNATIONAL; Will Raise Funds for Beirut's Theatres Destroyed in Blast

Whispers International is an online theatrical evening in support of Beirut's theatres following the August 4th blast.

The cast includes Bernadette Houdeib, Sany Abdul Baki, Agatha Ezzedine, Bshara Atallah, Nada Abou Farhat, Talal El Jurdi, Nadine Labaki, Georges Khabbaz, with special appearances by Rita Hayek, Badih Abou Chacra, Josyane Boulos and Hagop Der Ghougassian.

The event is directed By Lina Abiad, and produced by Josyane Boulos (Beirut) and Agatha Ezzedine (London).

100% of the proceeds from Whispers International will go towards a support fund for the theatre community in Lebanon following the blast of August 4th.

Whispers.Hamasat is an online performance consisting of a series of monologues written and donated by talented British writers and performed by well-renowned Lebanese actors.

The mission of this project is to raise funds in support of the theatre industry in Beirut, which was severely impacted in the explosion of August 4th, 2020.

The online play was released on November 7th, 2020, for one night only, and raised 70 million Lebanese Liras, which was entirely spent on rebuilding Beirut's damaged theatres.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/whispers-international-tickets-149149097967?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch.

Check out a trailer below!