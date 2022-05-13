Wexford Festival Opera celebrates 70 th Anniversary Presents W4WOMEN AROUND THE WORLD in London

Wexford Festival Opera continues to celebrate its 70th anniversary with the last of its W4WOMEN | AROUND THE WORLD concerts. Performed in four different countries around the globe and headlined by leading female opera singers, for whom Wexford played a pivotal role in their early operatic careers: Eleonora Buratto, Mariangela Sicilia, Angela Meade and Ermonela Jaho.

On Monday 20 June, the festival will present a concert with celebrated soprano Ermonela Jaho at St John's Smith's Square, London, accompanied by Wexford festival Opera's Artistic Director, Rosetta Cucchi (piano). The concert will include works by Donizetti, Bellini, Verdi, Massenet, Giordano and Cilea.

These concerts highlight the magic, music and charm of Wexford Festival Opera and have been presented in conjunction with the Irish Embassies.

Rosetta Cucchi said "These four wonderful women share Wexford Festival Opera's dedication to artistic excellence and want to impart a sense of the festival's truly distinctive character to our international audience. "

The celebratory concert reunites Ermonela with Wexford Festival Opera, where Ermonela took the first major steps of her international career, giving her first professional performances outside Italy in Sapho, Orleanskaya deva and Manon Lescaut. In a Zoom Memories interview commissioned for the 70th anniversary during the Pandemic, Ermonela described the special Wexford family atmosphere as well as it the importance of Wexford's ongoing commitment to learning and development of artists - https://www.wexfordopera.com/wfo-events/zoom-memories

Currently resident in New York, Ermonela Jaho was born in Albania and began singing lessons at the age of six. At 19 she moved to Rome to continue her studies at the Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia. International acclaim followed with award-winning performances and recordings. London audiences can hear her as Nedda in Cavalleria rusticana il Pagliacci at the Royal Opera House this summer.

Public Booking is now open for the 71st Wexford Festival Opera (WFO) which will run for 17 wonderful days from 21 October - 6 November 2022. The festival is once again looking forward to welcoming audiences to experience for themselves the magic of Wexford Festival Opera in the stunning National Opera House this Autumn.