Wendi Peters Will Lead UK Tour of GLORIOUS!

The Hope Mill Theatre production of GLORIOUS! will tour the UK from 10 February 2026 with Wendi Peters reprising the role of Florence Foster Jenkins.

The critically acclaimed West End hit comedy will be screeching around the UK from February 2025. The tour celebrates the show's 20th anniversary. GLORIOUS! wowed audiences in its original Olivier-nominated West End long-running production starring Maureen Lipman in 2005, before coming to the silver screen, starring Meryl Streep and Hugh Grant in the film version of the play that critics simply called GLORIOUS! The show has since been seen by millions of people around the world, translated into 25 languages, and performed in 36 countries.

Peters starred in this hilarious production during its limited run at Manchester’s Hope Mill Theatre in February 2025 which received rave reviews. GLORIOUS! is the feel-good spring comedy we’ve been waiting for.

Further casting and creatives to be announced.

Stage and screen star Wendi Peters is best known for her long-running role as Cilla Battersby in the hit ITV show Coronation Street and most recently has been a regular on the BBC show Doctors as Nina Bulsara. Her other TV credits include Midsomer Murders (ITV), Hetty Feather, Hacker Time and Sadie J (CBBC). Wendi has also competed on various shows including Soapstar Superstar (ITV), Celebrity Mastermind (BBC), Celebrity Masterchef (BBC) and Celebrity Sewing Bee for Children in Need (BBC) which she won. Wendi was most recently seen as Mother Superior in the UK Tour of Sister Act. Her other theatre credits include: The Legend of Sleepy Hollow (UK Tour), You Are Here (Southwark Playhouse), BIG The Musical (West End), The Game (Northern Broadsides) and White Christmas (West End; Festival Theatre, Edinburgh & Lowry, Salford).

Wendi Peters said “I’m so thrilled to be visiting Florence again, and to bring GLORIOUS! to all the beautiful theatres around the UK in 2026. It’s fun, heartbreaking but, above all, glorious!!”

Florence Foster Jenkins is about to blow your mind…and possibly your eardrums.

Dubbed ‘the worst singer in the world,’ Glorious! is the true story of American socialite Florence Foster Jenkins, who was known for her flamboyant costumes, enigmatic performances, and decidedly off-key voice.

GLORIOUS! is written by Peter Quilter (End of the Rainbow and the movie, Judy) and directed by Kirk Jameson (Song From Far Away, Madagascar the Musical) with musical supervision by Nick Barstow, set & costume design by Ingrid Hu, casting by Harry Blumenau CDG CDA, lighting design by Mike Robertson, sound design & assistant musical supervision by Mark Goggins, Italian translation & dialect coaching by Judith Blazer, costume supervision by Lorraine Parry, wig design by HELEN KEANE and artwork by FEAST Creative.

GLORIOUS! Is presented by Thomas Hopkins (This Bitter Earth – Soho Theatre, The Talented Mr Ripley – UK tour, Rose starring Maureen Lipman The Ambassadors Theatre), Craig Haffer & Sherry Wright (Tony Award winning producers of This Bitter Earth at Soho Theatre, Midnight In Garden of God and Evil - pre Broadway, West End & Broadway production of Plaza Suite at The Hudson & The Savoy Theatre).

Tour Dates

9–14 February 2026

Poole – The Lighthouse

lighthousepoole.co.uk

16–21 February 2026

Eastbourne – Devonshire Park Theatre

eastbournetheatres.co.uk

24–28 February 2026

Derby – Derby Theatre

derbytheatre.co.uk

2–7 March 2026

Ipswich – New Wolsey Theatre (On sale soon)

wolseytheatre.co.uk

17–21 March 2026

Windsor – Theatre Royal

theatreroyalwindsor.co.uk

23–28 March 2026

Liverpool – Epstein Theatre

epsteintheatre.com

31 March–4 April 2026

Barnstaple – Queen’s Theatre

queenstheatre-barnstaple.com

6–11 April 2026

Malvern – Malvern Theatre

malvern-theatres.co.uk

13–18 April 2026

Oxford – Oxford Playhouse

oxfordplayhouse.com

21–25 April 2026

Basingstoke – Haymarket Theatre

anvilarts.org.uk

4–9 May 2026

Guildford – Yvonne Arnaud Theatre

yvonne-arnaud.co.uk

11–16 May 2026

Darlington – Hippodrome

darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk