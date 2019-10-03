Warrington Contemporary Arts Festival Comes to Queens Gardens

A galaxy far, far away is set to land in Warrington's Cultural Quarter this weekend to welcome in a series of fantastic family events.

Warrington Contemporary Arts Festival plans to immerse Queens Gardens in a blaze of light and colour tomorrow night as this year's space-themed Contemporary Arts Festival makes its striking debut.

Presenting the town's very first Light Night, this unmissable launch event is set to introduce Warrington families to a collection of world-class art and performance displays, from giant, light-up musical instruments to engaging street performers.

Leah Biddle, Cultural Manager at Culture Warrington - the charity that runs Warrington Contemporary Arts Festival, Warrington Museum and Art Gallery, Pyramid and Parr Hall - said: "We're so excited to be hosting Warrington's very first Light Night outside Parr Hall. All the team have been working so hard to make this a truly memorable evening and we feel so privileged to be collaborating with such high-calibre acts.

"Our aim for this year's Contemporary Arts Festival is to make it as accessible, inclusive and as family-friendly as possible and we're confident that this exciting programme ticks every single box!

"I look forward to welcoming you all to our grand opening tomorrow evening!"





