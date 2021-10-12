Wandsworth Arts Fringe Opens EOI and Grants Today

Wandsworth Arts Fringe, Wandsworth's annual arts festival, is back from 10 to 26 June 2022.

WAF is calling out for local, national and international artists, and local community groups, schools, venues and businesses who want to get involved to get in touch.

Expressions of Interest and applications for WAF Grants of up to £2,000 per project open TODAY.

Every year Wandsworth Council's flagship arts festival takes over the borough with an eclectic programme of comedy and theatre, circus, music, dance, talks, film, family workshops, exhibitions, outdoor arts and much more. With many free performances, WAF's thrilling and varied line-up is proudly inclusive and always surprising.

Timeline:

• Expressions of interest open (artists, practitioners and venues): Tue 13 October 2021

• WAF Grants open: Tue 13 October 2021

• WAF Grants close: Tuesday 4 January 2022, 10am

• Registration opens: Monday 10 January 2022

• Expressions of interest close: Sunday 30 January 2022

• Early bird registration closes: Thursday 7 February 2022, 10am

• Final registration and copy deadline: Friday 25 February 2022, 5pm

• WAF festival dates: Friday 10 to Sunday 26 June 2022

WAF 2021 was London's first hybrid live and digital arts festival, with over 10,000 people coming to live events from across London, and over 3000 people at home, joining the party to enjoy the genre-bending programme of 130 events that took place live and online from 25 June - 10 July 2021.

"Well done for bringing an arts festival to the community in difficult circumstances. The enthusiasm of the performers to be giving a live show for the first time in many months was really quite heart-warming, and made me feel really pleased that made the effort to come." - Audience member

In 2022, WAF hopes to bring back even more live events, and celebrate the Wandsworth community in its pubs, venues, parks and streets once more, as well as continuing to ensure those at home can enjoy digital projects with the WAF In Your Living Room programme.