VINCENT - HIS QUEST TO LOVE AND BE LOVED Comes to The Phoenix Arts Club

The CoLab Network and Wela Kapela Productions have announced that the award-winning hit cabaret show from South Africa, Vincent – his quest to love and be loved – will soon be making its London debut when it heads to The Phoenix Arts Club in London for ONE performance only on Sunday, 17 August 2025. This follows a return season to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival earlier that month.

VINCENT, the three time Naledi award-winning musical starring Daniel Anderson, accompanied by Paul Ferreira on piano, tells the story of Vincent Van Gogh – a complex man with a ruthless drive to create and a deep-seated desire to love and be loved. Anderson delves deep into the enigmatic life of Van Gogh, exploring the complexities of his relentless pursuit of artistic fulfilment and genuine human connection.

Through reimagined renditions of popular musical theatre, pop, rock, and jazz numbers, this unique multimedia musical cabaret offers a fresh perspective on Van Gogh's unwavering desire for love and acceptance.

Anderson's commanding performance takes the audience on an emotional journey through the turbulent existence of the iconic artist. From the very first note to the final chord, VINCENT immerses the spectators in a world of passion and creativity, sparking a profound connection with Van Gogh's timeless struggles and triumphs.

Says co-producer, writer and director Amanda Bothma; “Wela Kapela Productions is thrilled to make our West End debut with Vincent – his quest to love and be loved. Following a sold-out South African tour and a string of accolades –— including the Kanna Award for Best Musical Theatre Production, the Naledi Award for Best Small-Scale Musical Production, and Best Male Artist in a Musical — this powerful and deeply emotional production continues to move audiences wherever it plays.We are thrilled to bring Vincent to London and share his unforgettable journey with West End audiences.”

Producer Collett Dawson of The CoLab Network explains; “I have seen this show multiple times in many cities around the country, and it always captivates me from the first moment, Very clever writing by Amanda Bothma, a fantastic selection of songs performed superbly by Daniel Anderson with Paul Ferreira on piano, the audience is drawn in and taken on a uniquely unforgettable journey of discovery as they tell the story not everyone knows – how Van Gogh's internal and artistic struggles were part and parcel of his deep need to give love which was unrequited.”

She continues; “I am deeply passionate about showcasing exceptional South African talent so I'm especially thrilled that I am able to bring this exquisite cabaret to London audiences along with Wela Kapela Productions for its West End debut, before they head home after Edinburgh”.

Daniel Anderson, who stars in Vincent – the quest to love and be loved had this to add; “A little boy from East London (South Africa) once had a dream to sing one day in the West End (In the REAL London). That dream is now coming true and what an absolute honour to have it realised with telling the story of the genius painter, the immortal Vincent Van Gogh at the Phoenix Arts Club. Vincent once said ‘if you hear a voice inside you telling you that you cannot paint… then by all means, paint! And that voice will be silenced'… to all who have held and supported our “Vincent”, we thank you for being the voices who have said we CAN paint. And now we will - on the West End! We cannot wait!”.

