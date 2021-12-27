VIDEO: Watch a Clip From The Royal Ballet's Production of THE DANTE PROJECT

The Dante Project is a major collaboration between trailblazing forces of the contemporary arts scene, featuring a commissioned score by composer-conductor Thomas Adès, designs by artist Tacita Dean, lighting design by Lucy Carter and Simon Bennison, and dramaturgy by Uzma Hameed.

The three-act ballet, inspired by Dante Alighieri's Divine Comedy, received its world premiere at the Royal Opera House in October, to wide acclaim, and is McGregor's first full-length ballet since Woolf Works (2015).

Watch a clip below!

The Royal Ballet's ground-breaking production of The Dante Project is available to stream until 19 January 2022