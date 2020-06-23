VIDEO: London-Based Theatre Performers and Creatives Stand in Solidarity for BLM With 'I Know Where I've Been'

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Sonny Wharton-Ward, a dance teacher from London, United Kingdom has created a concept video to support the Black Lives Matter movement.

Professional performers came together to perform both in song and dance, 'I Know Where I've Been' from Hairspray.

Watch the video below!

To donate and support the movement, please visit: https://secure.actblue.com/donate/ms_blm_homepage_2019

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You