Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: London-Based Theatre Performers and Creatives Stand in Solidarity for BLM With 'I Know Where I've Been'
Sonny Wharton-Ward, a dance teacher from London, United Kingdom has created a concept video to support the Black Lives Matter movement.
Professional performers came together to perform both in song and dance, 'I Know Where I've Been' from Hairspray.
Watch the video below!
To donate and support the movement, please visit: https://secure.actblue.com/donate/ms_blm_homepage_2019