UNCANNY: FEAR OF THE DARK Comes to Soho Walthamstow in May

Uncanny: Fear of the Dark, which has been on a sold-out UK tour since September 2025, continuing through to March 2026, has announced two nights at Soho Theatre Walthamstow on 5 & 6 May. These performances will also be filmed. Over 115,000 people have seen both Uncanny live shows at theatres across the UK since 2024 demonstrating that the appetite for all things Uncannily paranormal continues to grow.

A Walthamstow local, Danny will round-off the Spring with these special homecoming shows. after playing to full houses up and down the country. The performances will be filmed so fans can be part of the future life for this phenomenon. In a first for the live show, people will be able to submit their own ghost stories in advance to claim free tickets and live participation in the part of the show where the floor opens up to the public for them to share their own spooky takes. Up to 6 stories will be selected and should be submitted by 31 March date to Uncanny social media channels.

Uncanny: Fear of the Dark is is no ordinary podcast show. This is story-telling and paranormal investigation at its peak. With a backdrop of spine-tingling sound design, video projection and theatrical magic, Danny brings to life accounts of hauntings, apparitions, poltergeists, UFOs and events that seem to defy logical explanation, examining them with the help of experts, psychologist Dr Ciarán O'Keeffe and writer and parapsychologist Evelyn Hollow, with input from audiences who get the chance ask questions, come up with theories and share their own potentially paranormal experiences.

All provoke the same question: ‘why do we, as humans, continue to have a fear of the dark? Is it superstition? A remnant of our days as cavepeople huddled round a campfire? Or is there really something lurking out there in the darkness?'

As always, whether you are Team Sceptic, Team Believer or somewhere in between, everyone is welcome.

Uncanny: Fear of the Dark is written and performed by Danny Robins, creator of the hugely successful BBC Radio 4 podcasts and global hits, Uncanny, The Battersea Poltergeist and The Witch Farm, the BBC TV series Uncanny and the award-winning West End play 2:22 – A Ghost Story which is also currently on a UK-wide tour..

Danny Robins said ‘Taking Uncanny on the road and meeting thousands of fans over the last two years has been thrilling for me and I am so so happy to bring the tour to a close in my home borough! If you love ghost stories and want to try and make sense of these strange mysteries, we can promise you a fun, thought-provoking, scare-filled night out. Each case is hand-picked for the format and the atmosphere at the live shows has been electric.'

Uncanny: Fear of the Dark is directed by Sam Hodges (Brown Girls Do It Too (Soho/UK tour) for Tilted, The Shadow Factory, Nuffield Southampton Theatres).

Founder of Tilted Sam Hodges said ‘With live podcast shows on the rise, what makes Tilted's approach unique is creating shows that are inherently theatrical, playful and interactive, and, with the help of a brilliant design team, the extraordinary stories that Uncanny features offer a unique opportunity to do just that'.

The recommended age limit is 10+ but parental discretion is advised, and the running time is 120 minutes plus interval.