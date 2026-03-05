Repertoire Revealed For Les Ballets Trockadero De Monte Carlo Spring 2026 Tour
On this visit, they are presenting two different programmes, one on tour and one in London.
This spring, Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo will embark on a 14-venue tour of the UK and Ireland presented by Dance Consortium. Fresh from celebrating their 50th anniversary, the Trocks (as they are affectionately known) are still delighting audiences worldwide with their hilarious parodies of classical ballet performed with impeccable technique and fabulous comic timing. Their perfectly judged blend of satire, subversion and slapstick is rooted in deep knowledge and respect for the artform and its repertoire.
Tour Repertoire: Swan Lake; Pas de Deux or modern work or solo to be announced; Go For Barocco; Dying Swan; Walpurgisnacht
Swan Lake
Choreography after Lev Ivanovich Ivanov. Music by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.
The Trocks' version of what is probably the best-known ballet in the world is an elegiac phantasmagoria of variations and ensembles in line and music. Swept up into the magical realm of swans (and birds), it is the company's signature work.
Pas de Deux or modern work or solo to be announced
Go For Barocco
Choreography by Peter Anastos. Music by JS Bach.
Billed as the stylistic heir to Balanchine's “Middle-Blue-Verging-On-Black-and-White Period,” Go For Barocco has become a primer in identifying stark coolness and choreosymphonic delineation in the new (neo) neo-new classic dance!
Dying Swan
Choreography after Michel Fokine. Music by Camille Saint-Saens.
It's probably no exaggeration to say that the Trocks' version of Dying Swan, the solo created for Anna Pavlova in 1905, has become as iconic as the original.
Walpurgisnacht
Choreography by Elena Kunikova after Leonid Lavrovsky. Music by Charles Gounod
Inspired by the Bolshoi Ballet's Valpurgeyeva Noch, the Trocks offer their version of the lavish ballet revelling in its dramatic, supernatural, mythological themes to joyful effect.
London repertoire: Swan Lake; Pas de Deux or modern work or solo to be announced; Metal Garden (UK premiere); Dying Swan; Paquita
Pas de Deux or modern work or solo – still to be announced
Metal Garden (UK premiere)
Choreography by Seán Curran. Music by Tigger Benford and Peter Jones
Seán Curran, working with the Trocks dancers, has reimagined a work he originally created for his own company two decades ago. Quirky, contemporary and set to a percussive score, it now has added pointe work and full-on Trocks attitude.
Paquita
Original choreography by Joseph Mazilier. Staged by Elena Kunikova after Marius Petipa. Music by Ludwig Minkus.
Originally a ballet-pantomime in two acts, Paquita premiered at the Paris Opera in 1846. Expect choreographic fireworks delivered with conviction as the dancers exploit the virtuoso possibilities of this pièce de resistance of the classical canon.
Tour Dates
Thursday 30 April & Friday 1 May at 7.30pm
Bord Gais Energy Theatre, DUBLIN
Grand Canal Square, Dublin 2 D02 PA03
Tickets: +353 (0) 1 677 7999 / www.bordgaisenergytheatre.ie
Tuesday 5 May to Friday 8 May at 7.30pm and Saturday 9 May at 2.30pm & 7.30pm
The Peacock Theatre, LONDON
Portugal St, London WC2A 2HT
Tickets: 020 7863 8222 / www.sadlerswells.com/
Tuesday 12 & Wednesday 13 May at 7.30pm
Wales Millennium Centre CARDIFF
Bute Place, Cardiff CF10 5AL
Tickets: 029 2063 6464 / https://www.wmc.org.uk/
Friday 15 & Saturday 16 May at 7.30pm
WOLVERHAMPTON Grand Theatre
Lichfield St, Wolverhampton WV1 1DE
Tickets: 01902 42 92 12 / https://www.grandtheatre.co.uk
Tuesday 19 & Wednesday 20 May at 7.30pm
Mayflower Theatre SOUTHAMPTON
22-26 Commercial Road, Southampton SO15 1GE
Tickets: https://www.mayflower.org.uk
Tuesday 26 & Wednesday 27 May at 7.30pm
NEWCASTLE Theatre Royal
100 Grey St, Newcastle upon Tyne NE1 6BR
Tickets: 0191 232 7010 / www.theatreroyal.co.uk
Friday 29 & Saturday 30 May at 7.30pm
Alhambra Theatre BRADFORD
Morley St, Bradford BD7 1AJ
Tickets: 01274 432000 / www.bradford-theatres.co.uk
Tuesday 2 & Wednesday 3 June at 7.30pm
MILTON KEYNES Theatre
500 Marlborough Gate, Milton Keynes MK9 3NZ
Tickets: 0333 009 6690 / https://www.atgtickets.com
Friday 5 & Saturday 6 June at 7.30pm
NORWICH Theatre Royal
Theatre St, Norwich NR2 1RL
Tickets: 01603 630000 / www.norwichtheatre.org
Tuesday 9 & Wednesday 10 June at 7.30pm
The Marlowe Theatre CANTERBURY
The Friars, Canterbury CT1 2AS
Tickets: 01227 787787 / www.marlowetheatre.com
Friday 12 June at 7.30pm
Grand Theatre BLACKPOOL
33 Church St, Blackpool FY1 1HT
Tickets: 01253 290190 / www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk/
Tuesday 16 & Wednesday 17 June at 7.30pm
EDINBURGH Festival Theatre
13-29 Nicolson St, Edinburgh EH8 9FT
Tickets: 0131 529 6000 / www.capitaltheatres.com
Friday 19 & Saturday 20 June at 7.30pm
His Majesty's Theatre ABERDEEN
Rosemount Viaduct, Aberdeen AB25 1GL
Tickets: 01224 641122 / www.aberdeenperformingarts.com/his-majestys-theatre/
Tuesday 23 & Wednesday 24 June at 7.30pm
BUXTON Opera House
Water St, Buxton SK17 6XN
Tickets: 01298 72190 / www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk
