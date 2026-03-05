Repertoire Revealed For Les Ballets Trockadero De Monte Carlo Spring 2026 Tour

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

This spring, Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo will embark on a 14-venue tour of the UK and Ireland presented by Dance Consortium. Fresh from celebrating their 50th anniversary, the Trocks (as they are affectionately known) are still delighting audiences worldwide with their hilarious parodies of classical ballet performed with impeccable technique and fabulous comic timing. Their perfectly judged blend of satire, subversion and slapstick is rooted in deep knowledge and respect for the artform and its repertoire.

On this visit, they are presenting two different programmes, one on tour and one in London.

Tour Repertoire: Swan Lake; Pas de Deux or modern work or solo to be announced; Go For Barocco; Dying Swan; Walpurgisnacht

Swan Lake

Choreography after Lev Ivanovich Ivanov. Music by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.

The Trocks' version of what is probably the best-known ballet in the world is an elegiac phantasmagoria of variations and ensembles in line and music. Swept up into the magical realm of swans (and birds), it is the company's signature work.

Pas de Deux or modern work or solo to be announced

Go For Barocco

Choreography by Peter Anastos. Music by JS Bach.

Billed as the stylistic heir to Balanchine's “Middle-Blue-Verging-On-Black-and-White Period,” Go For Barocco has become a primer in identifying stark coolness and choreosymphonic delineation in the new (neo) neo-new classic dance!

Dying Swan

Choreography after Michel Fokine. Music by Camille Saint-Saens.

It's probably no exaggeration to say that the Trocks' version of Dying Swan, the solo created for Anna Pavlova in 1905, has become as iconic as the original.

Walpurgisnacht

Choreography by Elena Kunikova after Leonid Lavrovsky. Music by Charles Gounod

Inspired by the Bolshoi Ballet's Valpurgeyeva Noch, the Trocks offer their version of the lavish ballet revelling in its dramatic, supernatural, mythological themes to joyful effect.

London repertoire: Swan Lake; Pas de Deux or modern work or solo to be announced; Metal Garden (UK premiere); Dying Swan; Paquita

Pas de Deux or modern work or solo – still to be announced

Metal Garden (UK premiere)

Choreography by Seán Curran. Music by Tigger Benford and Peter Jones

Seán Curran, working with the Trocks dancers, has reimagined a work he originally created for his own company two decades ago. Quirky, contemporary and set to a percussive score, it now has added pointe work and full-on Trocks attitude.

Paquita

Original choreography by Joseph Mazilier. Staged by Elena Kunikova after Marius Petipa. Music by Ludwig Minkus.

Originally a ballet-pantomime in two acts, Paquita premiered at the Paris Opera in 1846. Expect choreographic fireworks delivered with conviction as the dancers exploit the virtuoso possibilities of this pièce de resistance of the classical canon.

Tour Dates

Thursday 30 April & Friday 1 May at 7.30pm

Bord Gais Energy Theatre, DUBLIN

Grand Canal Square, Dublin 2 D02 PA03

Tickets: +353 (0) 1 677 7999 / www.bordgaisenergytheatre.ie



Tuesday 5 May to Friday 8 May at 7.30pm and Saturday 9 May at 2.30pm & 7.30pm

The Peacock Theatre, LONDON

Portugal St, London WC2A 2HT

Tickets: 020 7863 8222 / www.sadlerswells.com/



Tuesday 12 & Wednesday 13 May at 7.30pm

Wales Millennium Centre CARDIFF

Bute Place, Cardiff CF10 5AL

Tickets: 029 2063 6464 / https://www.wmc.org.uk/



Friday 15 & Saturday 16 May at 7.30pm

WOLVERHAMPTON Grand Theatre

Lichfield St, Wolverhampton WV1 1DE

Tickets: 01902 42 92 12 / https://www.grandtheatre.co.uk



Tuesday 19 & Wednesday 20 May at 7.30pm

Mayflower Theatre SOUTHAMPTON

22-26 Commercial Road, Southampton SO15 1GE

Tickets: https://www.mayflower.org.uk



Tuesday 26 & Wednesday 27 May at 7.30pm

NEWCASTLE Theatre Royal

100 Grey St, Newcastle upon Tyne NE1 6BR

Tickets: 0191 232 7010 / www.theatreroyal.co.uk



Friday 29 & Saturday 30 May at 7.30pm

Alhambra Theatre BRADFORD

Morley St, Bradford BD7 1AJ

Tickets: 01274 432000 / www.bradford-theatres.co.uk



Tuesday 2 & Wednesday 3 June at 7.30pm

MILTON KEYNES Theatre

500 Marlborough Gate, Milton Keynes MK9 3NZ

Tickets: 0333 009 6690 / https://www.atgtickets.com



Friday 5 & Saturday 6 June at 7.30pm

NORWICH Theatre Royal

Theatre St, Norwich NR2 1RL

Tickets: 01603 630000 / www.norwichtheatre.org



Tuesday 9 & Wednesday 10 June at 7.30pm

The Marlowe Theatre CANTERBURY

The Friars, Canterbury CT1 2AS

Tickets: 01227 787787 / www.marlowetheatre.com



Friday 12 June at 7.30pm

Grand Theatre BLACKPOOL

33 Church St, Blackpool FY1 1HT

Tickets: 01253 290190 / www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk/



Tuesday 16 & Wednesday 17 June at 7.30pm

EDINBURGH Festival Theatre

13-29 Nicolson St, Edinburgh EH8 9FT

Tickets: 0131 529 6000 / www.capitaltheatres.com



Friday 19 & Saturday 20 June at 7.30pm

His Majesty's Theatre ABERDEEN

Rosemount Viaduct, Aberdeen AB25 1GL

Tickets: 01224 641122 / www.aberdeenperformingarts.com/his-majestys-theatre/



Tuesday 23 & Wednesday 24 June at 7.30pm

BUXTON Opera House

Water St, Buxton SK17 6XN

Tickets: 01298 72190 / www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk