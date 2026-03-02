Cast Set For DERRIÈRE ON A G STRING at King's Head Theatre

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Sammy Moore, Cam Tweed, Ryan Upton, Alice O'Brien, Courtney Cyrus, Ena Yamaguchi will star in Derrière on a G String, directed by Alfred Taylor-Gaunt at the King's Head Theatre. Performances run 6 May - 7 June 2026.

Very fun, quite silly, and rather naughty; this new must-see comedy - previously staged at Sadler's Wells - delights in turning some of the greatest classical music hits into a homoerotic romp of glorious chaos.

Think Matthew Bourne meets Mr Bean, set to everyone's favourite classical music... With a comic sensibility that winks at Laurel and Hardy and Mitchell and Webb, Derrière on a G String flirts with dance and physical comedy to explore — without words — the awkward, hilarious, and unexpected moments of modern life.

This original 75-minute sequence of visual sketches by Some Smith and Moore promises an evening that is mischievous, utterly unpredictable and, of course, a little bit cheeky.

Sammy Moore starred previously in Derrière on a G String at Sadler's Wells, Endgame by Beckett (Edinburgh Fringe) and Games and After Liverpool (EdFringe & London). His Film and TV credits include Evermoor Chronicles (Disney), Father Brown (BBC), Haunted (Netflix), Carters Get Rich (Sky), Sadie Sparks (Disney).

Cam Tweed is a five-time Tap World Champion. His theatre credits include Billy in Big (UK Tour).

Ryan Upton trained at the Northern Ballet School then danced with Mystic Ballet in Connecticut, USA with principal and soloist roles in The Nutcracker and Little Mermaid. He was dance captain in the West End production of The Snowman and recently appeared in Disney's Tarzan the musical in Germany.

Alice O'Brien recently danced in the UK tour and Broadway performances of Quadrophenia: A Rock Ballet and Matthew Bourne's Edward Scissorhands.

Courtney Cyrus appeared as Jacque in Beauty And The Beast (Baths Hall, Scunthorpe) and Candlewick in Pinocchio: A New Musical. Courtney's talent was recognised by London's Southbank Centre, who selected him as one of their exclusive street entertainers. He now performs his own street show combining singing, comedy and banjolele. He has 95k followers on TikTok.

Ena Yamaguchi was Eliza in Rodgers and Hammerstein's The King and I at the London Palladium, directed by Bartlett Sher. The production toured nationally and internationally. Other West End theatre credits include Cabaret at The Kit Kat Club (Prologue cast).