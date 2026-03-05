Equity Supports BBC's Proposal for Significant Reforms Amid Government Review

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

​Equity, the performing arts and entertainment union, is supporting the BBC's response to the ongoing government consultation about the corporation's future, in particular the call for “radical reforms” to ensure “a BBC for all.” The BBC has published its response to the government's Green Paper today, Thursday 5 March, ahead of the closing date next week.

Paul W Fleming, Equity General Secretary, said: “It is heartening to see that the BBC recognises trade unions as essential partners in ensuring good jobs across the UK. We look forward to the government solidifying this commitment to the BBC's vast and varied workforce when it publishes the White Paper later this year.

“In its submission, the BBC says it supports 77,000 jobs. We say 77,000 workers support the BBC. Their voices must be heard, and Equity and our fellow trade unions are here to ensure that they are.”

Equity represents performers who work on BBC productions, including soap operas, dramas and audio dramas; also holding the collective agreement which lays out the pay, terms and conditions for those working on BBC-Equity contracts, including safety and harassment processes.

As part of Equity's submission on BBC Charter Renewal, the union is calling for:

A Workforce Covenant recognising that BBC commissioning and operational decisions must respond to the needs of the workforce as well as audiences, and imposing a legal duty to conduct workforce impact assessments and implement mitigation measures;

Workforce representation on the BBC Board;

A fair distribution of BBC investment across the nations and regions, starting with the Midlands;

A substantial and guaranteed level of investment in audio drama series;

A continuing or returning drama series that films for more than six months of the year in each of the UK's Ofcom-defined reporting areas;

And an enforceable commitment to abide by an ethical and rights-based approach to AI, including seeking artists' agreement to any use of generative AI and consulting relevant unions in that regard.

