Jackie Clune Cast as The Narrator in THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Grand Theatre

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Richard O'Brien's THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW is continuing its journey across the UK, bringing its unique blend of glam, glitter and outrageous fun to Wolverhampton Grand Theatre from Monday 13 – Saturday 18 April 2026.

Featuring an exceptional cast who will bring their biggest party yet to audiences all over the country, promising a show bursting with unforgettable fun and energy that's not to be missed! THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW promises an unmissable year of outrageous entertainment and iconic rock 'n' roll madness.

The legendary role of the Narrator will be taken on by Motherland (BBC Two) star Jackie Clune. Clune, who recently co-starred in Towards Zero (BBC One), brings her trademark wit and warmth to the production.

Brad will be played by James Bisp, Janet by Haley Flaherty, Riff Raff by Ryan Carter-Wilson and Magenta/Usherette by Laura Bird. Columbia will be played by Daisy Steere, Rocky by Morgan Jackson, and Eddie/Dr Scott by Edward Bullingham.

Completing the cast are Phantoms Jesse Chidera, Nathan Zach Johnson, Tyla Dee Nurden and Bethany Amber Perrins, with on-stage swing / dance captain David Peter-Brown and on-stage swing / assistant dance captain Lucy Aiston.

Producer Howard Panter said: “This new cast brings an extraordinary energy and freshness to our legendary show. The thrilling mix of talent will continue to delight audiences across the country. THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW is a guaranteed party night after night – it's fierce, fearless and not to be missed!”

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW defies space and time as it continues to captivate audiences around the world featuring all the outrageous characters and infectious energy that has made the show a global phenomenon for over five decades. Directed by Christopher Luscombe, the smash hit show features all the famous musical numbers which have made THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW such a huge hit for 50 years and counting, including Sweet Transvestite, Science Fiction/Double Feature, Dammit Janet and, of course, the timeless floor-filler, Time Warp.

The show tells the story of Brad and his fiancée Janet, two squeaky clean college kids who meet Dr Frank'n'Furter by chance when their car breaks down outside his house whilst on their way to visit their favourite college professor. It's an adventure they'll never forget, with fun, frolics, frocks and frivolity, bursting with timeless songs and outrageous outfits. The Rocky Horror Show is a guaranteed party, which famously combines science-fiction, horror, comedy and music while encouraging audience participation - meaning, of course, getting dressed-up in the most outrageous fancy dress.

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW first began life in 1973 before an audience of just 63 people in the Royal Court's Theatre Upstairs. It was an immediate success and transferred to the Chelsea Classic Cinema, before going on to run at the Kings Road Theatre, 1973-79 and the Comedy Theatre in the West End, 1979-80.

Since it first opened, THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW has become the longest continuous run of a contemporary musical anywhere in the world. The show has been seen by over 30 million people worldwide in more than 30 countries and translated into 20 languages as it continues to delight audiences on its sell-out tour.

In 1975 it was transformed into a film called The Rocky Horror Picture Show. This film adaptation took over $135 million at the Box Office and is still shown in cinemas around the world more than 50 years after its premiere, making it the longest running theatrical release in cinema history. Many stars including Russell Crowe, Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon, Jerry Springer, Jason Donovan and Meatloaf have appeared in THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW over the years.

Ready to thrill you with fun and naughty moments, THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW is the boldest bash of them all. But be warned, this show has rude parts!