MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET and THE KING'S SPEECH Join The Barn Theatre, Cirencester 2026 Season

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Barn Theatre in Cirencester has announced the final two additions to the 2026 Built by Barn season, with Million Dollar Quartet and a Built By Barn revival of The King's Speech.

Million Dollar Quartet

Directed by Jonathan O'Boyle, Million Dollar Quartet by Colin Escott and Floyd Mutrux, which was first staged at the Barn Theatre in 2022, returns for an extended run this summer from Monday 15 June – Saturday 22 August with a national press night on Thursday 18 June.

On the night of December 4th 1956, four men walked into a recording studio in Memphis and made musical history. Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley were brought together by pure chance for a jam session which would go on to shape the trajectory of rock ‘n' roll music across the world.

In the studio egos collide, promises are broken and dreams take shape. As the men navigate ambition, rivalry and fame they create the soundtrack that will define an era. Experience the classic songs – “Blue Suede Shoes”, “Fever”, “Walk The Line”, “Hound Dog” (and many more) – in the thrilling atmosphere of that once-in-a-lifetime event.

The King's Speech

Written by David Seidler, The King's Speech will play at the Barn Theatre between Friday 9 October – Saturday 7 November with a national press night on Tuesday 13 October.

The world is listening…

A country on the precipice of another terrible war. An abdicated king. A constitutional crisis. And the only man who can step up and provide hope for the nervous British public is Bertie – a man who is shy, unprepared for monarchy and, worst of all, has a debilitating speech impediment.

With the future of the monarchy, and Britain itself, on the line, an historic radio address looms over a man who can barely stammer through full sentences. Desperate and out of options, Bertie and his family turn to an unconventional speech therapist from the colonies to turn him into the king Britain can believe in.

As royal protocol meets unorthodox challenges, what emerges is an unlikely but deeply meaningful friendship. Adapted for the stage from the Oscar-winning film, The King's Speech blends humour, heart and high stakes in a beloved historical drama about duty, courage and finding one's voice.

Full cast and creative teams for both shows will be announced in the coming months.