UK Theatre Welcomes Producer and ROYO Co-Founder Tom de Keyser as New Board Member

Tom de Keyser has been appointed to the Board of UK Theatre, the membership body and professional association which represents approximately 240 theatres and performance venues and over 1,400 arts professionals across the country.

Tom is a theatre producer who co-founded ROYO theatre company in 2019, which has produced musicals and touring productions around the UK - including The Cher Show, Fisherman's Friends: The Musical and The Osmonds: A New Musical - as well as owning stream.theatre, a digital venue, ticketing platform and production studio. Prior to founding ROYO he worked extensively around the UK and internationally as Production Director for Bill Kenwright Ltd., and has also worked as a Musical Supervisor and Musical Director for West End and touring shows.

Tom de Keyser said:

'I am really looking forward to joining the UK Theatre Board and contributing to the work of the organisation. With my company producing several new shows this year I know first-hand the challenges we're facing as a sector on the road, and I'm hoping to be able to support UK Theatre as it helps its members navigate through this incredibly tough environment we're in post-pandemic.'

This latest announcement follows last year's appointment of five new Board members, following an extensive recruitment process to address a skills gap and under-representation of some demographics, better equipping UK Theatre to fully represent its large and diverse membership in today's cultural landscape. This was enabled by an Extraordinary General Meeting in June 2021, at which the UK Theatre membership voted overwhelmingly to adopt new Articles of Association, allowing greater flexibility to recruit more widely and diversely.

The other new Board members are Samir Bhamra (Founder and Artistic Director of Phizzical Productions), Carolyn ML Forsyth (Executive Director & Joint CEO, Talawa Theatre Company), Colin Marr (Theatre Director, Edinburgh Playhouse), Louise Miles-Payne (Director, Creu Cymru) and Michelle Rolfe (Producer, Birds of Paradise Theatre Company).