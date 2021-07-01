TROPICANA Comes to Edinburgh Fringe 2021

Aidan Sadler, an up and coming queer comedy cabaret artist. will bring their one-person show, "Tropicana" to The Jenner Theatre. The show will play performances between 6th - 21st August.

A queer comedic cabaret experience, the show will be staged at 23:15. This show is being billed as TheSpaceUK's flagship queer late night show.

Bursting onto the London scene, Tropicana is the future of queer comedy cabaret. Soon to be EdFringes most engaging LGBTQIA+ act, the show explores, bends and abuses the gender binary through comedy on a backdrop of electrifying 80's hits.

Singing classic hits ranging from Spandau all the way to ABC, Aidan draws from their own tumultuous experience being queer in a small industrial town. Nothing is safe from ridicule, such as body image, straight folk and the dreaded ASOS gays.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/tropicana.