Tron Theatre Company and Renfrewshire Leisure Reschedule John Byrne's UNDERWOOD LANE

In light of the ongoing COVID-19 situation and uncertainty around when the UK and Scottish Government position on the movement of people and provision of non-essential services might change, Tron Theatre Company, in conjunction with their co-producing partners at Renfrewshire Leisure have taken the decision to reschedule the production of John Byrne's Underwood Lane that was due to take place this summer, into 2021.



Paisley performances will now take place from Thursday 24th to Sunday 27th June 2021 at a venue to be confirmed. Tron Theatre performances will run from Thursday 1st - Saturday 17th July 2021.



The Tron Theatre Box Office team will be working to contact all customers who hold tickets for Tron Theatre dates with a view to transferring these over to 2021. There will of course be alternative options for customers including refunds, theatre credit or to donate the price of their ticket back to the theatre. The Renfrewshire Leisure Box Office team will be undertaking similar work to contact all customers who have purchased tickets for the Paisley Arts Centre dates.



Artistic Director, Andy Arnold said of the rescheduling:

"We are obviously very disappointed to have to take this decision, however acknowledge that everything is very much out of our control at the moment and that everyone's health, Tron staff, our cast and creative team and of course our audiences, is more important than any theatre show. Our great hope is that we're able to bring back exactly the same brilliant actors and creatives when we stage the production in 2021, indeed both Hilary Brooks and Becky Minto have already done so much fabulous work on music and design that it would be such a shame for audiences not to be able to see the fruits of their labours. We're confident this restaging of Underwood Lane in 2021 will be absolutely be worth the wait - the irrepressible John Byrne himself said 'I've waited ten years to see this show put on - I can wait eleven!'





