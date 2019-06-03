Tron Theatre Company Presents THE UGLY ONE

Tron Theatre Company is working with director Debbie Hannan to bring to the stage the Scottish premiere of Marius von Mayenburg's scalpel-sharp, fast-moving and hilarious comedy The Ugly One, translated by Maja Zade, this summer.

Martin McCormick (The Lying Kind, South Bend) is Lette, inventor of an incredible new electric plug. When he's told by his boss he's too unspeakably ugly to present his invention to the world at a conference, his confidence is rattled. When even his wife agrees, Lette goes under the knife - resorting to plastic surgery to improve his aesthetic appeal. He soon discovers however that there's a price to pay for being so good-looking. Suddenly everyone wants a piece of him. And to look like him. In the unforeseen hysteria that ensues, Lette is forced to confront some very ugly truths about the narcissistic modern world.

Martin will be reunited with his partner in crime fighting from The Lying Kind, Michael Dylan and be joined by Sally Reid (ScotsSquad, Low Pay, Don't Pay) and newcomer to the Tron stage, Helen Katamba (Wild Rose) and they'll each play the dual roles of Karlmann, Fanny and Scheffler respectively, in a production that will be fast, furious and farcical.

With design by Becky Minto, lighting design by Katharine Williams and sound design by Andy McGregor, The Ugly One exposes some very ugly truths about external beauty, identity and the brutality of capitalism.

Running time approx. 90 minutes (no interval).





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You