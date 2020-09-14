Tozi Reopens In Victoria And Will Raise Funds For Theatre Workers

The restaurant has developed a dish to benefit Acting for Others.

To celebrate with its official reopening, London's favourite cicchetti haunt, TOZI Restaurant & Bar, has partnered with actress Harriet Thorpe to develop an especially indulgent dish to benefit Acting for Others. The charity provides financial and emotional support to all theatre workers in times of need through the 14 member charities and now, more than ever, their role is vital.

Known for her previous on-screen roles as Fleur in Absolutely Fabulous and Carole in The Brittas Empire, and many West End performances including Cabaret and London Victoria's own Wicked (which reopens on 2 November 2020), Harriet has lent her talents to TOZI Head Chef, Maurilio Molteni, and together they have created a mouth-watering Scottish Scallop Carpaccio, with samphire, dried tomatoes & lemon oil.

Starring on the menu for £12.50, the new Scottish Scallop Carpaccio will be available until the end of October. Importantly, £1 from every dish sold will be donated to Acting for Others, alongside an optional, discretionary, £1 donation on every bill.

Inspired by the casual dining ethos and culture of the Veneto region of Italy, the critically acclaimed restaurant in the heart of London's Victoria, focuses on high quality, seasonal ingredients, serving small plates that are bursting with flavour and take guests to the heart of Venice with every bite.

Maurilio Molteni, commented: "We're very excited to reopen our doors and it's been a pleasure to work with Harriet to create this special dish, that will help us play our part in supporting the theatre industry as it recovers from the impact of COVID-19. With two of London's most revered shows on our doorstep, we wanted to support our friends during these incredibly challenging times."

Harriet Thorpe added: "I'm excited to be working with Maurilio and create something that will directly benefit those in our industry. Support for the arts has never been more important, and I implore all of TOZI's guests to try our Scottish scallop carpaccio, which combines my personal favourite of the intense samphire with sumptuous scallops - it's truly delicious, even if I say so myself!"

As part of its reopening plans, TOZI Restaurant & Bar has launched its own 'EOTHO' scheme, offering £10 off meals Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday throughout September.

It has also implemented a range of robust measures to ensure the health and safety of its customers and teams, whilst maintaining its top-quality service. These include enhanced cleaning regimes, with special attention to high touch-point areas, hand sanitiser stations at both entry and exit, staggered bookings and physically distanced tables. A digital menu and daily temperature checks for team members and diners have also been introduced.

Open for dinner only during September, booking is recommended. For more information and to reserve a table, visit www.tozirestaurant.co.uk or call +44 20 7769 9771.

