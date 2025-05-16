Tickets on Sale For UK Tour of BLUEY'S BIG PLAY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Bluey, Bingo, Mum and Dad are back by popular demand in the Olivier Award nominated live stage show Bluey's Big Play, with tickets on sale today! The tour opens on 25 October and will continue to visit 32 venues across the UK and Ireland until August 2026. It will also play the Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall for the festive season from 18 December – 11 January.

Featuring brilliantly created puppets, this theatrical adaptation of the Emmy award-winning children's television series is packed with music, laughter, and fun for the whole family. The critically acclaimed stage show has captivated audiences of all ages, with the much-loved Heeler family delighting fans with an unforgettable live theatrical experience.

Since premiering in Australia, Bluey's Big Play has toured globally across the UK, Ireland, Canada, the US, Europe Singapore and the UAE and has been seen by millions of fans worldwide.

Natasha Spence, Events Director, Live Entertainment at BBC Studios, said “The play's last tour was met with overwhelming enthusiasm from audiences across the UK and Ireland. We can't wait for more fans and families to experience the joy of seeing Bluey's Big Play live on stage in a few months."

Ben Hatton, Senior Vice President, Arts & Entertainment at Cuffe and Taylor added “We were thrilled with the incredible reception Bluey's Big Play received in our previous tour, the response from our audiences was nothing short of magical. So we couldn't be more excited to bring Bluey back to the UK again later this year”

Bluey's Big Play features original voices from the TV sensation, including the instantly recognisable voices of Dave McCormack and Melanie Zanetti as Dad and Mum. While the larger-than-life puppets are commanded by a talented cast to be announced. It is produced by Andrew Kay and Cuffe & Taylor with Windmill Theatre Co for BBC Studios.

When Dad feels like a little bit of afternoon time out, Bluey and Bingo have other plans! Join them as they pull out all of the games and cleverness at their disposal to get Dad off that bean bag. With an original story by Bluey creator Joe Brumm, and new music by Bluey composer, Joff Bush. This is Bluey, For Real Life.

