Tickets Go On Sale For The Jamie Lloyd Company's THE SEAGULL

Tickets go on sale today for The Jamie Lloyd Company's production of Anton Chekhov's The Seagull, in a version by Anya Reiss. The production opens at the Harold Pinter Theatre on 7 July, with previews from 29 June, running until 10 September 2022. Jamie Lloyd directs Emilia Clarke (Nina), Tom Rhys Harries (Trigorin), Daniel Monks (Konstantin), Indira Varma (Arkadina) and Sophie Wu (Masha), with Katie Buchholz, Tina Harris and Joseph Langdon, with further cast to be announced.

Tickets are on sale to ATG Theatre Card Members now, and those signed up for priority booking at 12pm today, Monday 10 January; general booking opens Wednesday 12 January at 10am.

The company continues its commitment to accessibility, with 12,000 tickets priced at £15 available across The Seagull and the UK productions of Edmond Rostand's Cyrano de Bergerac, freely adapted by Martin Crimp, directed by Jamie Lloyd, and starring James McAvoy.

For The Seagull, there will be specific performances throughout the run, where half the seats in the house are £15. These tickets are exclusively for under 30s, key workers and those receiving government benefits.

The first two performances will take place on 13 July (2.30pm) and 18 July (7.30pm) and go on sale on 6 June at 12pm for a limited time only.

The next performances will take place on 27 July (2.30pm), 1 August (7.30pm), 10 August (2.30pm) and 15 August (7.30pm) and go on sale on 29 June at 12pm for a limited time only.

The final performances will take place on 24 August (2.30pm), 29 August (7.30pm) and 7 September (2.30pm) and go on sale on 27 July at 12pm for a limited time only.

In addition, a dedicated outreach manager is distributing 5,000 free tickets amongst both secondary state schools and community organisations who otherwise would not have access to the theatre. Those working with a group who does not have the means or opportunity to visit the theatre, can register their interest here.

A young woman is desperate for fame and a way out. A young man is pining after the woman of his dreams. A successful writer longs for a sense of achievement. An actress wants to fight the changing of the times. In an isolated home in the countryside where dreams are in tatters, hopes dashed, hearts broken and there is nowhere left to turn, the only option is to turn on each other.

Tickets will be available via thejamielloydcompany.com